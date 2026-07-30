An F-16 Fighter Jet Crashed in Poltava Region: The State Bureau of Investigation Has Launched a Pre-Trial Investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation is determining the causes of the F-16 fighter jet crash in the Poltava region.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it has launched a pre-trial investigation into the crash of an F-16 fighter jet of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which occurred during a combat mission in the Poltava region.

According to preliminary information, on July 29 around 18:45 in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, an F-16 fighter jet of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed while performing a combat mission.

"The pilot managed to eject. His life is currently not in danger.

Immediately after the incident, an investigative-operational group from the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation in Poltava was dispatched to the crash site. Urgent investigative (search) actions continued throughout the night and are ongoing this morning. All circumstances of the aviation accident are being established," the SBI stated.

It is noted that information on this incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of flight rules or preparation for them, as well as rules for the operation of aircraft, which caused the crash. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

On July 29, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported losing contact with the F-16 fighter jet of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On one of the front-line directions, the pilot was performing a combat mission to intercept enemy air targets. According to preliminary data, an emergency situation occurred on board the aircraft, and the pilot was forced to eject.

The pilot is currently completely safe, successfully evacuated, and delivered to a medical facility for examination and diagnostics. Experts and law enforcement officers are working at the crash site; no casualties among civilians or damage have been recorded. The causes of the incident are being established," the statement reads.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.