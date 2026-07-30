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Murder of a doctor during the military medical commission in Kyiv: the Parliament wants to introduce punishment of up to 12 years for attacks on medical workers

10:56, 30 July 2026
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The Parliamentary Committee called to accelerate the consideration of the bill to strengthen the protection of medical workers after the murder of a doctor at the military medical commission.
Murder of a doctor during the military medical commission in Kyiv: the Parliament wants to introduce punishment of up to 12 years for attacks on medical workers
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After the murder of a doctor during the work of the military medical commission in Kyiv, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Care, and Medical Insurance called on the parliament to speed up the consideration of bill No. 10221, which provides for strengthening the criminal-legal protection of medical workers.

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As noted by the Committee, the attack on the doctor occurred on July 29 at one of the territorial recruitment centers in the capital. During the military medical commission, a man attacked a medical worker with a knife in the surgeon’s office, resulting in her death.

"Violence against medical workers is unacceptable. People who save lives and provide medical care to Ukrainians every day must be protected while performing their professional duties," the Verkhovna Rada stated.

The Committee reminded that bill No. 10221 provides for strengthening the criminal-legal protection of medical workers, emergency medical service workers, pharmacy workers, rehabilitation specialists, and rescuers.

The document, in particular, proposes to establish stricter liability for threats and attacks against representatives of these professions. For certain offenses, punishment of up to 12 years imprisonment may be provided.

The Committee also reported that it had previously appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, which is the main committee preparing the bill, requesting to expedite its consideration.

Additionally, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the issue of prioritizing bill No. 10221 for parliamentary consideration was raised.

Note that the bill was registered on November 7, 2023.

Deputies propose to expand the list of professions (medical workers, emergency medical system workers, pharmacy workers, rehabilitation specialists, and rescuers) and supplement the Criminal Code with new articles 350-1 and 350-2:

  • threat of murder, violence, or destruction or damage to property (punishable by corrective labor for up to 2 years or arrest for up to 6 months, or restriction of liberty for up to 3 years, or imprisonment for the same term);
  • intentional infliction of bodily harm, mild, moderate, or severe (punishable by restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for the same term; imprisonment from 5 to 12 years);
  • murder or attempted murder (punishable by imprisonment from 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment);
  • taking or holding hostage (punishable by imprisonment from 8 to 15 years).

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