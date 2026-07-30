Three Judges from Luhansk Region Seconded to Administer Justice in Courts of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv Regions

The High Council of Justice extended the secondment of a judge from Donetsk region to the district court of the city of Dnipro, and also seconded three judges from Luhansk region to other courts.

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The High Council of Justice considered the submission of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine with recommendations on seconding judges to administer justice.

As a result of the consideration, the High Council of Justice decided to second for a term of one year:

Serhiy Kiselya — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court , to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court ;

judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court Tetyana Smishlyva — judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court , to the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court ;

judge of the Luhansk District Administrative Court the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court Vitaliy Stoyko— judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court, to the Kharkiv District Administrative Court;

In addition, the High Council of Justice extended the secondment term of Tetyana Davydovska from the Bakhmut City District Court of Donetsk region to the Sobornyi District Court of the city of Dnipro to administer justice for one year.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", earlier the High Council of Justice decided on seconding judges from Donetsk region to the courts of Kharkiv and Poltava.

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