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How to change your surname or first name in Ukraine: who has the right and what documents are needed

12:05, 30 July 2026
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To change their surname, first name, or patronymic, citizens who have reached the age of sixteen only need their own desire.
How to change your surname or first name in Ukraine: who has the right and what documents are needed
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Citizens who have reached the age of 16 can independently change their surname, first name, or patronymic. Persons aged 14 to 16 have the right to do so only with parental consent. At the same time, in cases defined by law, the consent of one parent is sufficient, particularly if the other parent is deceased, declared missing, incapacitated, deprived of parental rights, or in other situations provided by law. 

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The Ministry of Justice also emphasized that Ukrainian legislation does not limit the number of name changes. An application can be submitted to any Civil Registry Office during martial law regardless of the place of registration. Citizens permanently residing abroad can apply to a diplomatic institution or Ukrainian consulate.

To process a name change, it is necessary to submit an application, passport, birth certificate, and other documents depending on marital status and life circumstances. In some cases, a notarized written commitment regarding the exchange of documents after the name change is additionally required.

The state fee for the first change of surname, first name, or patronymic is 5.10 UAH, for a repeated change — 51 UAH. Separate fees may be charged for paid services of the Civil Registry Office, and Ukrainian citizens living abroad pay a consular fee.

The application is reviewed within three months. If there are valid reasons, this period may be extended but not more than six months.

At the same time, the legislation provides cases when a name change may be denied. In particular, if there is an ongoing criminal proceeding against the applicant, they have an unexpunged conviction, are internationally wanted, submitted false information, or violated legal requirements.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", state registration of a child’s birth is not only a formality but a legally significant procedure. At the same time, in case of a conflict between parents regarding the child’s name or surname, the final decision may be made by the court, according to the Ministry of Justice.

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