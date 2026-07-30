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By default — Russian: Online coffee capsule store exposed for violating language law

10:38, 30 July 2026
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During a state inspection, it was established that the website by default loaded in the aggressor country's language, not in Ukrainian.
By default — Russian: Online coffee capsule store exposed for violating language law
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During state control measures, violations of the requirements of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" were detected. The case materials have been forwarded to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language for a decision.

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Violation detected during inspection

As a result of state control measures, a violation of the requirements of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language" was found in the operation of one of the online stores.

The violation was discovered after it was established during a search for coffee capsules that the online store’s website by default loaded not in Ukrainian, but in the aggressor country’s language.

Measures of state control were initiated in response to the detected violation.

A protocol on the violation was drawn up

Based on the review of the state control measures' materials, a violation of the legislation by the business entity was established and a corresponding protocol was drawn up.

Currently, all case materials have been submitted to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language for an appropriate decision.

What the language law requires

The press service of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language noted that according to Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language," internet representations of business entities, including websites and social media pages that sell goods or services in Ukraine and are registered in Ukraine, must be in the state language.

Alongside the state language version, versions in other languages may exist. At the same time, the Ukrainian version must contain no less information in volume and content than the foreign language versions, and for users in Ukraine, it must load by default.

Almost 200 rulings issued since the beginning of the year

It is also emphasized that even in everyday situations, consumers should not forget their rights as citizens of Ukraine.

As of the end of July this year, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language has already issued 197 rulings on violations of the requirements of Article 27 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language."

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