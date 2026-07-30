Andriy Sybyha: Russian Kh-101 missile flew over Polish territory

A Russian cruise missile violated NATO airspace.

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As is known, an unknown object fell in Poland during the Russian attack on Ukraine — a crater was formed.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybyha, reported that last night a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile flew over Polish territory during a large-scale Russian strike on Ukraine, violating NATO airspace.

"This is another convincing proof that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense is now an urgent necessity and serves as a guarantee of protection for the entire Euro-Atlantic community," he said.

According to media reports, an air raid alert was declared in eastern Poland because one or two missiles might have entered the country’s airspace during the large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine.

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