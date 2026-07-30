HCJ dismissed two judges of economic courts – the issue regarding one judge was postponed

Judges Hanna Smelyanets and Hennadiy Kravchuk were dismissed upon resignation.

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The High Council of Justice reviewed materials regarding the dismissal of judges from their positions under general circumstances and made corresponding decisions.

As a result of the review, the HCJ decided to dismiss due to submission of resignation statements:

Hanna Yevhenivna Smelyanets – from the position of judge of the Economic Court of Odesa region;

Hennadiy Anatoliyovych Kravchuk – from the position of judge of the Northern Appellate Economic Court.

The issue of dismissing Volodymyr Petrovych Oliynyk from the position of judge of the Nizhyn City District Court of Chernihiv region was postponed by the HCJ after discussion.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", during January – June 2026 the High Council of Justice made decisions to dismiss 105 judges.

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