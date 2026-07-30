PFU announced a change in the rule for calculating work experience: effective from August 2

From August 2, the procedure for crediting certain periods of work to the insurance record is changing.

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On August 2, changes to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," introduced by the Law of Ukraine dated 09.04.2026 No. 4851-IX, come into force. This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

One of the innovations is the addition of a new subparagraph 6 to paragraph 31 of the Final Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," according to which, for determining the right to an old-age pension, periods of work for which the employer accrued insurance contributions for insured persons (in an amount not less than the minimum insurance contribution), submitted reports, but did not pay the insurance contributions, are credited to the insurance record.

The PFU reminded that since January 1, 2004, information about insurance experience, accrual and payment of insurance contributions for insured persons has been accumulated in the personalized accounting system, which is part of the Register of Insured Persons of the State Register of Compulsory State Social Insurance.

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