The HQCJ Approved the Ranking of Candidates for Local Administrative Courts: Who Is on the List

The HQCJ formed a ranking of candidates and judges who expressed their intention to transfer to local administrative courts.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine approved the ranking of candidates for the position of judge of a local administrative court and judges who expressed their intention to be transferred to a local administrative court. This is one of the key stages of a major selection process aimed at filling vacant positions in administrative justice.

The ranking includes 263 individuals. All participants are included in the reserve for filling vacant positions. Their composition provides a fairly clear idea of who may soon strengthen the local administrative courts.

TOP-10: Who Led the Ranking

The leaders of the ranking are mostly from the judicial system. Judges' assistants, heads of court apparatuses, HQCJ inspectors, and consultants of the Supreme Court occupied most of the places in the top ten.

The only sitting judge among them is Dmytro Lemishchak from the Zhytomyr District Administrative Court. Interestingly, two HQCJ inspectors and an NABU detective also made it into the top 10.

Special mention should be given to the result of Kharkiv lawyer Olena Danilyak. She outscored her closest competitor by almost 11 points and showed the highest result among all 263 participants in the ranking.

Sitting Judges in the Ranking for Local Administrative Court Positions

Among the 263 participants in the ranking, only 19 are sitting judges who expressed their intention to transfer to a local administrative court. The remaining 244 are candidates for the position of judge.

The highest-ranked judge is Dmytro Lemishchak (8th place) — judge of the Zhytomyr District Administrative Court. The second among judges is Andriy Semenyuk (14th place) — judge of the Khoroshiv District Court of Zhytomyr region.

Full List of Judges in the Ranking

Dmytro Mykhailovych Lemishchak (8th place) — Zhytomyr District Administrative Court (Zhytomyr region)

Andriy Stepanovych Semenyuk (14th place) — Khoroshiv District Court (Zhytomyr region)

Dmytro Pavlovych Davydchuk (33rd place) — Pryluky City District Court (Chernihiv region)

Oksana Oleksiivna Nikolaienko (55th place) — Zarichnyi District Court of Sumy (Sumy region)

Vasyl Hryhorovych Yaroschuk (59th place) — Mykolaiv District Administrative Court (Mykolaiv region)

Tetyana Petrivna Ruban (64th place) — Vasylkiv City District Court (Kyiv region)

Tetyana Yevhenivna Troyan (81st place) — Sosnivskyi District Court of Cherkasy (Cherkasy region)

Artur Vladyslavovych Savchenko (109th place) — Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court (Dnipropetrovsk region)

Yaroslava Romanivna Marko (122nd place) — Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Zaporizhzhia (Zaporizhzhia region)

Tetyana Oleksandrivna Okys (134th place) — Zhytomyr District Administrative Court (Zhytomyr region)

Svitlana Mefodiyivna Dulyanytska (143rd place) — Rivne District Administrative Court (Rivne region)

Tetyana Heorhiyivna Korsun (156th place) — Yemilchyne District Court (Zhytomyr region)

Lesya Mykolaivna Khaupsheva (157th place) — Fortetsnyi District Court of Kropyvnytskyi (Kirovohrad region)

Yuriy Myroslavovych Koltun (198th place) — Yavoriv District Court (Lviv region)

Serhiy Volodymyrovych Yedamenko (215th place) — Central District Court of Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk region)

Mariya Viktorivna Kravchuk (222nd place) — Snovskyi District Court (Chernihiv region)

Anna Volodymyrivna Ryabchun (234th place) — Berezivskyi District Court (Odesa region)

Oleksandr Vyacheslavovych Liubchyk (248th place) — Bakhmut (Artemivsk) City District Court (Donetsk region)

Snizhana Petrivna Anapriuk (249th place) — Fastiv City District Court (Kyiv region)

Thus, among the 19 judges who wished to transfer to local administrative courts, there are both judges of general courts and those already working in administrative justice (including from the Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Rivne, and Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Courts).

An interesting fact: Zhytomyr region is the leader in the ranking among sitting judges.

Zhytomyr region has the largest representation among sitting judges — three participants in the ranking. Next are Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as other regions from west to east of the country.

Who Entered the Ranking: Professional Composition

The ranking approved by the HQCJ outlines the circle of persons who may soon replenish the corps of judges of local administrative courts.

Based on the analysis of the ranking of candidates for judicial positions in administrative justice courts, it can be noted that their future replenishment has a rather "systematic" character. Most leaders and a significant part of the entire list are people with experience working directly in the judicial system.

Among the 263 participants in the ranking, the largest group (almost half) consists of court apparatus employees — assistants, consultants, secretaries, and heads of apparatuses. These are people who have long been "inside" the judicial system.

Next come representatives of other professions — 53 persons. Prosecutors number 46. Lawyers turned out to be a relatively small group — only 28 persons (a little over 10%). The smallest among successful candidates are military personnel — only seven.

Notably, there is a small number of sitting judges who expressed their intention to transfer specifically to administrative justice — only 19 out of 263. This is about 7% of the total number of participants.

In turn, this may indicate both limited interest in changing specialization and that some judges prefer to remain in general courts.

At the same time, the ranking itself and inclusion in the reserve are only an intermediate stage. Participants still have a competitive procedure ahead for specific vacant positions. The quality and balance of filling vacancies in local administrative courts will largely depend on how this stage goes.

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the HQCJ reminded the main information about the judicial system of Ukraine, requirements for candidates, and stages of the competition for the position of judge.

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