The Cabinet of Ministers updated Energoatom's charter — what is changing

The new charter introduces modern standards of corporate governance for Energoatom.

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On Wednesday, July 29, the Government updated the charter of "Energoatom," which will allow for a reboot of the company’s management and the formation of top management. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Serhiy Koretskyi.

"The state-owned 'Energoatom' is a company whose stable operation is crucial for the country’s energy security. The new charter introduces modern standards of corporate governance," said the Head of Government.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to appoint members of the supervisory boards of two state companies of the fuel and energy complex — JSC "NAEK Energoatom."

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