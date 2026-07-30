July 30 — What Holiday Is Today and Main Events

On July 30, Ukraine and the world celebrate International Friendship Day and World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

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On Thursday, July 30, a number of holidays are celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide. Several important events also took place on this day in the past.

July 30 is celebrated in Ukraine and worldwide as International Friendship Day. The idea of the holiday is that sincere friendship helps overcome misunderstandings, strengthens mutual respect, and promotes peace.

Also, July 30 is Ecological Debt Day. This symbolic date shows when humanity exhausts the amount of natural resources that the Earth can renew in one year. After this date, people effectively begin to live "on credit" from nature, using resources faster than the planet can restore them.

Additionally, July 30 is International Digital Technology Implementation Specialists Day. It falls on the last Thursday of July. The holiday is dedicated to specialists who help companies, government institutions, and other organizations successfully implement new digital tools and train employees to use them effectively. This is a relatively new holiday, established in 2023 at the initiative of the professional community in the field of digital transformation.

July 30 also marks World Embroidery Day. The holiday was established in 2011 by the Swedish organization Broderiakademin (BRAK). Its initiators aimed to remind that embroidery is not only decorative art but also a way to convey cultural heritage, history, traditions, and personal feelings through patterns and symbols.

Also, July 30 is World Snorkeling Day. Its goal is to popularize snorkeling as an accessible type of active recreation and to draw attention to the need to preserve marine and ocean ecosystems. Snorkeling is swimming on the water’s surface with a mask, snorkel, and usually fins, allowing observation of the underwater world without complex diving equipment. Due to its simplicity and accessibility, this type of recreation has become popular among travelers of all ages.

Moreover, July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Human trafficking is a crime during which people are recruited, transported, concealed, or held for exploitation. Victims may suffer forced labor, sexual exploitation, begging, forced marriages, criminal activities, or even illegal organ removal. Men, women, and children worldwide suffer from this crime.

What Church Holiday Is Today

On July 30, believers celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Apostles Silas and Silvanus, and those with them. Apostle Silas was one of the closest associates of Apostle Paul. After the Jerusalem Council, he traveled with Paul on missionary journeys, preaching Christianity in Syria, Asia Minor, Macedonia, and Greece. For his preaching, he endured imprisonment and persecution but remained faithful to Christ. Apostle Silvanus (whom many researchers identify with Silas) was also a zealous preacher of the Gospel. He assisted Apostles Peter and Paul, was a bishop in Thessalonica, and strengthened the first Christian communities. His name is mentioned in the epistles of Apostle Paul.

Calendar of Important Events on July 30

1502 — Christopher Columbus first met representatives of the Maya people

1793 — Construction of York (now Toronto) began in Canada

1840 — Nicholas I banned the use of the name "Belarus," replacing it with "the provinces of the Northwestern Territory"

1863 — The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Empire, Pyotr Valuyev, sent a secret circular to the Kyiv Censorship Committee against the Ukrainian language and Ukrainian publications, known as the Valuyev Circular

1895 — The museum of the Shevchenko Scientific Society was opened in Lviv (in 1951 it became part of the Lviv State Museum of Ethnography and Artistic Industry)

1944 — The Council of People’s Commissars of the Ukrainian SSR and the Central Committee of the Communist Party (Bolsheviks) of Ukraine adopted a resolution on measures to combat child homelessness and neglect in Ukraine

1956 — The motto "In God We Trust" appeared on American dollars

1974 — Quebec declared French the only official language

1984 — The TV series "Santa Barbara" began airing on NBC

2016 — American skydiver Luke Aikins successfully performed the first-ever jump from a height of 7,600 m without a parachute

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