7 Signs That You Are Dealing with Scammers – Ukrainians Warned About Car Sales Frauds

Fraudsters lure buyers with low prices, attractive promotions, and urgent sales, then disappear with the money.

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The Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), together with the Cyber Police, warned about common fraud schemes when buying cars on online platforms. Ukrainians are advised to carefully verify the seller, not to transfer advance payments, and to formalize the deal only officially.

Scammers disguise themselves as attractive offers

Scammers often post ads with appealing conditions to attract potential buyers. In particular, phrases like "discount only today" or "urgent sale due to relocation" are used. Such ads create the impression of a profitable purchase, although in reality they may concern non-existent vehicles. After receiving the money, the sellers disappear.

What signs may indicate fraud

The Main Service Center of the MIA and the Cyber Police named the main signs that may indicate fraudulent actions:

the car price is significantly lower than the market price;

creating artificial hype around the sale;

requirement to make an advance payment;

refusal of a personal meeting and car inspection;

comments on the ad are blocked;

promises to formalize the contract without the buyer’s participation;

communication exclusively through messengers.

What to check before buying

Before concluding the deal, buyers are advised to check the seller’s profile and carefully review the car photos.

It is also worth requesting the vehicle’s VIN code and, if possible, verifying the registration certificate through the official service of the Main Service Center of the MIA.

How to safely formalize the car purchase

To avoid fraud and minimize risks, the MIA recommends formalizing the purchase agreement only officially.

This can be done at the MIA service center or through the "Diia" app.

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