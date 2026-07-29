Previous service will be taken into account: how deferment will be calculated after the new contract

Depending on the type of the new contract, the previous military service period is taken into account differently when determining the total duration of the deferment.

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Military personnel who sign new motivational contracts in the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be guaranteed at least six months of deferment after completing their service. The total deferment period may be longer — it will be determined depending on the previous length of service, the type of contract, and participation in combat missions.

As explained by the Ministry of Defense, the additional deferment period will depend on several factors, including the length of service before signing the new contract, its type, and direct participation in combat missions.

After completing an infantry-assault contract, three months will be added to the basic six-month deferment for each month of combat missions, six months for each year of service from 2022 until signing the new contract, and one month for each year of service before 2022.

Such a contract is concluded for 14 months for civilians, 10 months for active military personnel, and for a period of at least six months for military personnel who were discharged during the special period.

For military personnel who sign a combat or basic contract for 24 months, one month will be added to the guaranteed six-month deferment for every 30 days of combat missions, as well as one month for each year of service before 2022.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", concluding a contract for military service is a legal basis for releasing an employee from work. At the same time, the notification of signing the contract itself is not enough — the employer must receive official documentary confirmation of the start of military service.