  1. Sud Info

Almost 90 reports of pressure on judges: The High Council of Justice responded to 31 cases of interference in justice

14:42, 29 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The High Council of Justice reviewed 90 reports of interference in judges' activities and 12 motions regarding the suspension of judges over six months.
Almost 90 reports of pressure on judges: The High Council of Justice responded to 31 cases of interference in justice
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice received 88 reports from judges about interference in their professional activities during the administration of justice, violations of judges' independence guarantees, or actions that may undermine the authority of justice.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Taking into account previously received reports, since the beginning of the year, the High Council of Justice has reviewed a total of 90 such appeals.

As a result of reviewing 38 reports of interference in judges' activities, the High Council of Justice made 31 decisions to take response measures.

In particular, the High Council of Justice appealed to prosecution and law enforcement agencies for information on the disclosure and investigation of relevant crimes, as well as submitted proposals to authorities or officials to identify and hold accountable those who committed such actions or inaction.

At the same time, after reviewing 47 judges' reports, the Council made 18 decisions approving 40 conclusions of High Council of Justice members about the absence of grounds for taking measures to ensure judges' independence and the authority of justice.

Five reports were left without consideration.

Additionally, within its powers, in the first half of 2026, the High Council of Justice made 8 decisions on measures to ensure judges' independence and the authority of justice on its own initiative.

According to Article 376 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, any form of interference in a judge’s activities aimed at obstructing the performance of their official duties or achieving an unjust decision is a criminal offense.

The High Council of Justice reviewed motions regarding the suspension of judges

Separately, from January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice received 12 motions from the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the temporary suspension of judges from administering justice.

Among them:

  • 8 motions for the temporary suspension of a judge from administering justice due to the judge being held criminally liable;
  • 4 motions to extend the period of temporary suspension of a judge from administering justice.

Also, the High Council of Justice received one submission for consent to detain a judge and keep them in custody. Following the review of this matter, the Council granted the appropriate consent.

Based on the review of the Prosecutor General’s Office motions, the High Council of Justice made:

  • 8 decisions to satisfy motions regarding the temporary suspension of judges from administering justice;
  • 2 decisions to satisfy motions to extend the period of such suspension;
  • 2 decisions to return motions to extend the period of temporary suspension without consideration.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram page to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]