Almost 90 reports of pressure on judges: The High Council of Justice responded to 31 cases of interference in justice

The High Council of Justice reviewed 90 reports of interference in judges' activities and 12 motions regarding the suspension of judges over six months.

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From January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice received 88 reports from judges about interference in their professional activities during the administration of justice, violations of judges' independence guarantees, or actions that may undermine the authority of justice.

Taking into account previously received reports, since the beginning of the year, the High Council of Justice has reviewed a total of 90 such appeals.

As a result of reviewing 38 reports of interference in judges' activities, the High Council of Justice made 31 decisions to take response measures.

In particular, the High Council of Justice appealed to prosecution and law enforcement agencies for information on the disclosure and investigation of relevant crimes, as well as submitted proposals to authorities or officials to identify and hold accountable those who committed such actions or inaction.

At the same time, after reviewing 47 judges' reports, the Council made 18 decisions approving 40 conclusions of High Council of Justice members about the absence of grounds for taking measures to ensure judges' independence and the authority of justice.

Five reports were left without consideration.

Additionally, within its powers, in the first half of 2026, the High Council of Justice made 8 decisions on measures to ensure judges' independence and the authority of justice on its own initiative.

According to Article 376 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, any form of interference in a judge’s activities aimed at obstructing the performance of their official duties or achieving an unjust decision is a criminal offense.

The High Council of Justice reviewed motions regarding the suspension of judges

Separately, from January to June 2026, the High Council of Justice received 12 motions from the Office of the Prosecutor General regarding the temporary suspension of judges from administering justice.

Among them:

8 motions for the temporary suspension of a judge from administering justice due to the judge being held criminally liable;

motions for the temporary suspension of a judge from administering justice due to the judge being held criminally liable; 4 motions to extend the period of temporary suspension of a judge from administering justice.

Also, the High Council of Justice received one submission for consent to detain a judge and keep them in custody. Following the review of this matter, the Council granted the appropriate consent.

Based on the review of the Prosecutor General’s Office motions, the High Council of Justice made:

8 decisions to satisfy motions regarding the temporary suspension of judges from administering justice;

2 decisions to satisfy motions to extend the period of such suspension;

2 decisions to return motions to extend the period of temporary suspension without consideration.

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