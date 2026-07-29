The General Staff will assess the staffing levels of units and the effectiveness of personnel decisions in combat units.

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine have begun an inspection of the staffing of military units and the fairness of personnel distribution. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the main purpose of the inspection is to assess the actual staffing levels of brigades, regiments, and corps, as well as to analyze the effectiveness of the distribution of servicemen among units.

Based on the results of the inspection, directions for improving personnel support are planned to be identified.

During the inspection, special attention will be paid to the effectiveness and fairness of personnel distribution.

The evaluation will be conducted taking into account the needs of military units performing combat missions in various sectors of the front.

"These decisions are aimed at increasing combat capability, ensuring personnel balance, and more rational use of human capital. Any systemic changes in the army begin with a change in attitude towards people," the General Staff noted.

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