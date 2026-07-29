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Former judge of Shevchenkivskyi District Court to stand trial over shooting conflict in Kyiv

15:00, 29 July 2026
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In Kyiv, a former judge is accused of hooliganism with a weapon – the case has been sent to court.
Former judge of Shevchenkivskyi District Court to stand trial over shooting conflict in Kyiv
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Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office have sent an indictment to court regarding a former judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, who is charged with hooliganism involving the use of a weapon.

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According to the investigation, the incident occurred in early May 2026 in the yard of one of the buildings in Kyiv. At that time, the man held the position of a judge. A conflict arose between him and other people after he was reprimanded for playing Russian music loudly.

Law enforcement officers established that in response, the judge began using obscene language, exited the vehicle with a weapon, brought it to combat readiness, and aimed it at the people nearby. According to the investigation, he did not respond to requests to stop the conflict.

One of the men tried to knock him to the ground to take away the weapon. At that moment, the accused reportedly managed to fire three inaccurate shots, creating a real threat to the life and health of those present.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court.

The actions of the former judge are qualified as hooliganism with the use of a weapon (Part 4, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article’s sanction provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Office of the Prosecutor General did not name the judge who was notified of suspicion. Meanwhile, on May 7, 2026, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Kyrylo Kormushyn from the position of judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

The basis for dismissal was the judge’s submission of a resignation letter.

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