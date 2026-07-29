When the TRC Can Declare a Person Wanted: Three Main Reasons Named

The end of a deferral by itself is not a reason for being declared wanted — we explain when the TRC has the right to initiate such a procedure.

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The mere expiration of a mobilization deferral does not mean that a conscript will automatically be declared wanted. Such a status can only appear in case of violation of military registration rules. It has become known in which cases the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center has the right to initiate a search for a citizen and why the completion of studies is not a reason for this.

When the TRC can declare a citizen wanted

Declaring someone wanted is one of the measures applied by territorial recruitment centers against persons who have violated military registration rules.

At the same time, a search is not the primary sanction. It can be initiated after a violation of military registration rules has been recorded and the first requirement of the TRC — to pay the imposed fine — has not been fulfilled.

Can someone be declared wanted after the deferral ends?

Lawyers note that the end of a deferral granted for the period of study by itself does not lead to automatic acquisition of the "wanted" status in the "Reserve+" app.

Such status usually appears only in case of violation of military registration rules, not due to the completion of studies or loss of the right to a deferral.

Three main reasons for the TRC to declare someone wanted

According to legal experts, the most common grounds for declaring a citizen wanted are:

the person is not registered for military service at their TRC;

ignoring summonses, including those for clarifying military registration data;

lack of up-to-date information about the place of residence or documented grounds for deferral at the TRC.

These circumstances can be grounds for the appearance of the "wanted" status, while the fact of completing studies or termination of a deferral does not automatically lead to such a decision.

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