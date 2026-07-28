Not Just a Passport: Without Which Documents a Man with Group III Disability Cannot Travel Abroad

To cross the state border, a foreign passport alone is not enough — it is also important to confirm the right to leave.

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Men with Group III disabilities have the right to leave Ukraine even during martial law, but they must meet the requirements established by law. In addition to a foreign passport, border guards may check for documents confirming the disability, as well as an official deferment from mobilization, information about which should be displayed in the "Reserve+" app.

Who has the right to travel abroad during martial law

During martial law, the right to leave Ukraine is restricted for certain categories of citizens.

In particular, men liable for military service who are subject to mobilization are prohibited from traveling abroad. At the same time, the law provides a number of exceptions when crossing the state border is permitted.

One of the grounds for such travel is having an established disability. This rule also applies to persons with Group III disability. Provided that a deferment from mobilization is issued, they may legally leave the territory of Ukraine.

What documents a man with Group III disability needs

According to lawyers, in addition to a foreign passport, a man with Group III disability must have with him:

a foreign passport;

a pension certificate or a certificate confirming the disability;

a smartphone with the "Reserve+" app, which shows the issued deferment from mobilization.

It is the information about the valid deferment in the "Reserve+" app that is one of the documents that may be checked during border control.

Thus, men with Group III disability have the right to travel abroad during martial law if their deferment from mobilization is properly issued and the necessary documents are with them when crossing the state border.

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