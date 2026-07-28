The National Bank of Ukraine introduces a commemorative coin with a denomination of 10 hryvnias "In Memory of Those Executed, Tortured, or Killed in Captivity"

Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized that this coin is about memory that does not fade with time.

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The Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andriy Pyshnyi, announced the introduction into circulation of a new commemorative circulation coin with a denomination of 10 hryvnias "In Memory of Those Executed, Tortured, or Killed in Captivity."

He emphasized that this coin is about memory that does not fade with time.

"It honors the military and civilians whose lives were cut short by Russian captivity and reminds us of the crimes against the Ukrainian people that have no statute of limitations, of the systematic policy of terror that Russia is conducting against Ukraine. We engrave this memory in metal so that it lives not only in memorials or books but also reminds everyone of the price of human dignity, freedom, and life.

We cannot bring back the deceased, but we can and must do everything so that the truth and memory of them remain with us forever," he stated.

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