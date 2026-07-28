Exemption from Mobilization: Four Categories of Employees Who Can Receive a Deferral

Who can receive exemption from mobilization: a complete list and deferral periods.

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During general mobilisation, certain categories of conscripts may be granted a deferral from conscription through exemption. This right is not extended to all employees, but only to those who satisfy the criteria defined by law. To arrange the exemption, the employer must follow the established procedure. The duration of the deferral depends on the employee’s category and the grounds upon which it was granted.

Who is Subject to Exemption?

According to the legislation, exemption applies to:

Civil servants of Category 'A' and certain officials of local self-government bodies.

Civil servants of Categories 'B' and 'C' and officials of local self-government bodies — within established quotas.

Employees of enterprises, institutions, and organisations that perform mobilisation tasks.

Employees of enterprises, institutions, and organisations recognised as critically important for the functioning of the economy, the livelihood of the population, or for meeting the needs of the Defence Forces.

How is Exemption Carried Out?

The exemption procedure involves several consecutive steps.

Firstly, the enterprise must obtain the status of 'critically important' or confirm the existence of a mobilisation task. Subsequently, lists of conscripted employees are compiled and submitted for approval through the state-defined procedure.

Once the lists are approved, employees are granted a deferral from conscription during mobilisation.

For How Long is Exemption Granted?

The duration of the deferral is determined by the Procedure for Exempting Conscripts during Mobilisation, approved by Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 76, dated 27 January 2023.

The deferral cannot exceed:

The period of mobilisation — for conscripts belonging to certain categories of civil servants and officials.

The term of the contract (agreement) for the supply of goods, performance of work, or provision of services necessary to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations — for employees of enterprises fulfilling relevant defence orders.

Twelve months — for certain categories of employees of enterprises, institutions, and organisations recognised as critically important for the functioning of the economy, the livelihood of the population, or for meeting the needs of the Defence Forces.

The term of the contract (agreement) or the term for which the person was elected (appointed) — for categories of conscripts defined by law.

Separately, the Procedure provides for the possibility of temporary exemption for up to 45 calendar days. This applies to certain employees of defence industry enterprises who have not yet resolved issues related to military registration. This mechanism allows for the completion of necessary procedures without forfeiting the right to exemption.

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