In Kyiv, an official is suspected of embezzling 1.7 million UAH: overpayment discovered in the purchase of diapers for bedridden patients

The investigation believes that the communal institution purchased care products at inflated prices, causing million-hryvnia losses to the budget.

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Law enforcement officers have notified a suspect, an official of the Territorial Center for Social Services of the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv. According to the investigation, during the purchase of diapers and care products for bedridden patients, the communal institution overpaid about 1.7 million hryvnias.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, in September 2025, the Territorial Center for Social Services of the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv announced a tender for the purchase of care products for babies and bedridden patients with an inflated expected cost.

The investigation established that the official of the communal institution was aware of the discrepancy between the determined cost of goods and their market prices but ensured the procurement was conducted under conditions unfavorable to the institution.

As a result of the tender, a contract was concluded with the supplier for more than 7.2 million hryvnias.

At the same time, according to law enforcement information, during the purchase of diapers and care products for bedridden patients, the communal institution overpaid about 1.7 million hryvnias.

As a result, according to the investigation, the institution suffered losses in the indicated amount.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Obolonskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kyiv, the official of the Territorial Center for Social Services of the Solomianskyi District was notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds.

Her actions were qualified under part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. She faces a penalty of imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years and confiscation of property.

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