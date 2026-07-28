From 86 to 259 thousand hryvnias: how much an employer will have to pay for an unregistered employee in 2026

In 2026, fines for unregistered employees, 'envelope' salaries, and hidden employment have significantly increased.

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Using the labor of unregistered employees can cost employers tens or even hundreds of thousands of hryvnias. In 2026, due to the increase in the minimum wage, financial penalties for violations of labor legislation have also increased.

Employers who allow employees to work without concluding an employment contract risk receiving significant fines. The amount of financial sanctions is determined by Article 265 of the Labor Code and depends on the minimum wage established at the time the violation is detected.

What fines apply in 2026

For actually allowing an employee to work without formalizing an employment contract, registering an employee for part-time work while they actually work full-time, or paying wages "in envelopes," a fine of 10 minimum wages per employee is imposed. In 2026, this amounts to 86,470 hryvnias.

If the employer commits the same violation again within two years, the fine increases to 30 minimum wages per unregistered employee. In 2026, this amounts to 259,410 hryvnias.

Who is exempt

For individual entrepreneurs who are payers of the single tax of groups I–III, a warning is applied for the first violation. However, in case of repeated violation within two years, they also pay a fine of 259,410 hryvnias for each unregistered employee.

What is considered unofficial employment

A violation of labor legislation is considered to be:

actually allowing an employee to work without concluding an employment contract;

registering an employee for part-time work if they actually work full-time;

paying wages without calculating and paying taxes and the single social contribution ("envelope salary").

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