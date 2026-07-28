Return after AWOL: how military personnel can restore service under the new procedure

The right to return is granted to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine, who were recorded as AWOL before June 12, 2026.

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Servicemen who were recorded as having left their military unit without authorization (AWOL) before June 12, 2026, can voluntarily return to service through a simplified procedure. Reinstatement is possible until September 20, 2026, inclusive.

As explained by the Kharkiv Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, the new procedure stipulates that servicemen will no longer be sent to reserve battalions. They can independently choose a unit from a special list and continue service in the chosen unit.

The most convenient way to return is through the "Army+" app. In it, a serviceman can select a new unit, specify the desired service direction and their experience, and also receive support until enrollment.

After the report is approved, the status "On the way" appears in the app. This confirms that the serviceman is voluntarily returning to duty. Five days are provided to arrive at the new unit.

A report for return can also be submitted directly to the chosen military unit or through recruitment centers:

1st Recruitment Center of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

2nd Recruitment Center of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can apply through recruitment centers. The right to return is granted to servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine, who were recorded as AWOL before June 12, 2026.

After submitting the report, the military unit reviews it within seven days. During this time, representatives of the unit may contact the serviceman to clarify information and discuss further service considering his skills and the unit’s needs.

Upon arrival at the unit, the serviceman’s service registration is restored, as well as food, monetary, and other types of support.

For servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, the arrival period after receiving permission is five days. For National Guard servicemen, 96 hours are provided after the corresponding notification in "Army+".

The return program after AWOL is valid until September 20, 2026, inclusive. There are 55 days left until the deadline.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", servicemen who left their military unit without authorization may return to service under certain conditions. However, this opportunity does not apply to all cases. Legislation allows voluntary reinstatement only under specific conditions, and repeated unauthorized absence deprives the right to use this procedure — in such cases, the matter is resolved within criminal proceedings through the court.