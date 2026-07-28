Pension for Families of Missing Persons: When to Apply and What Documents Are Needed

A pension due to the loss of a breadwinner is granted one month after the data is entered into the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Family members of a person missing under special circumstances can apply for a pension due to the loss of a breadwinner. The right to such a payment arises one month after the information about the missing person is entered into the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

Who is entitled to the pension

The right to be granted a pension belongs to:

children under 18 years old or up to 23 years old if they are studying full-time;

orphaned children – up to 23 years old regardless of their education status;

husband, wife, or parents who have reached retirement age or are persons with disabilities;

an unemployed family member who cares for the child of the missing person until the child reaches eight years of age;

husband, wife, or parents who have lost their main source of livelihood.

How to apply for the payment

To be granted a pension, it is first necessary to obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

To do this, you need to contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It is important to do this no earlier than one month after the information about the person’s disappearance has been entered into the register.

After receiving the extract, the applicant must submit an application and the necessary documents to any convenient service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

What documents are required

To apply for the pension, you need to provide:

passport;

registration number of the taxpayer’s card of the applicant and the missing person;

extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances;

birth certificates of children (if available);

documents confirming family relationships.

You can apply online

You can submit a pension application not only in person but also remotely. For this, the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the “Diia” portal are available. This allows you to arrange the payment without visiting a service center.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.