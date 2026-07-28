The High Council of Justice dismissed judges of the Commercial Court of Mykolaiv region and the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv

Andriy Alekseyev and Nataliya Tarasenko were dismissed upon retirement.

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The High Council of Justice at the meeting reviewed materials regarding the dismissal of judges from their positions due to general circumstances and made the corresponding decisions.

As a result of the review, the HCJ decided to dismiss due to the submission of resignation statements:

Andriy Pavlovych Alekseyev – from the position of judge of the Commercial Court of Mykolaiv region;

Nataliya Volodymyrivna Tarasenko – from the position of judge of the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv city.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that during January–June 2026, the High Council of Justice made decisions to dismiss 105 judges.

The majority of these dismissals in the first half of 2026 were retirements.

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