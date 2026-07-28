Security stopped at the store exit: are you obliged to show the receipt

We explain when you can refuse to show the receipt and in which cases security has the right to call the police.

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After paying for goods, a customer is sometimes stopped by security at the supermarket exit with a request to show the cash receipt. For many, this is a common situation, but not everyone knows whether such a requirement is mandatory. Legislation distinguishes between the internal rules of retail chains and the powers of security personnel, so customers should know when they can refuse inspection and in which cases security has the right to call the police.

Is the buyer obliged to show the receipt to security

Ukrainian law does not impose an obligation on the buyer to present a cash or fiscal receipt at the request of store security personnel.

After payment, the goods become the property of the buyer, and the receipt only confirms the fact of the transaction. Therefore, checking the receipt at the exit is possible only with the voluntary consent of the person.

As lawyers explain, the practice of checking receipts is an internal procedure of certain retail chains, used to control possible cashier errors, security system operations, or prevent losses. At the same time, such rules do not create a legal obligation for buyers to show the receipt.

Moreover, security personnel are not law enforcement officers and do not have the authority to forcibly check documents or inspect personal belongings.

Can security inspect the buyer’s belongings

Without the voluntary consent of the buyer, security has no right to inspect bags, packages, or other personal belongings.

Such powers belong to law enforcement agencies and can only be exercised in cases and procedures defined by law.

Therefore, a request to show the contents of a bag or purchases without the person’s consent is not mandatory to comply with based solely on a store employee’s request.

When security has the right to detain a buyer

Security cannot arbitrarily detain store visitors.

Handing a person over to the police is possible only if there are grounds to believe that an offense has been committed. In particular, this may happen if:

the anti-theft system was triggered at the exit;

video surveillance cameras recorded a possible theft;

other customers or store employees reported a possible theft of goods.

It is precisely in such situations that security can call the police and detain the person until their arrival to hand them over to law enforcement.

In which cases can security call the police

The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection notes that security personnel have the right to monitor the sales floor, including by means of video surveillance cameras.

They can call the police if:

the anti-theft gate was triggered;

the video surveillance system recorded a possible theft;

witnesses informed security about the theft of goods.

However, even under such circumstances, security guards do not have the right to independently search a buyer’s belongings without their consent and without the participation of law enforcement officers.

What to do if you are not allowed to leave the store

If security personnel block the exit from the store without legal grounds or force you to show the receipt or personal belongings, the buyer has the right to call the police to document a possible violation of their rights.

The mere refusal to show a receipt is not grounds for restricting a person’s freedom of movement.

Is it possible not to take a paper receipt

At supermarket checkouts, customers are often asked if they need a paper receipt. You can refuse to receive it, but this does not exempt the seller from the obligation to conduct the transaction through a registered cash register or software RRO.

The law requires the seller to process the payment for the full amount of the purchase and generate a payment document. Liability is provided for violations of these requirements.

At the same time, the receipt remains an important document for the buyer. It confirms the fact of purchase and may be needed for product returns, exchanges, warranty repairs, or consumer rights protection in case of disputes.

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