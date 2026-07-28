  1. In Ukraine

From Deputies to the Head of MSEC: Who Were Held Accountable by Courts in June for NACP Declarations

11:31, 28 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The head of the Pervomaisk MSEC was fined 68 thousand UAH for hiding 2.7 million UAH in the declaration.
From Deputies to the Head of MSEC: Who Were Held Accountable by Courts in June for NACP Declarations
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the National Agency on Corruption Prevention completed 415 full checks of officials' declarations in the first half of this year. The checks were conducted based on a risk-oriented approach.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Violations were found in 412 declarations. The total amount of identified signs of violations exceeded 1.9 billion UAH.

In the first six months of 2026, courts issued 8 guilty verdicts in criminal proceedings under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and 24 rulings in administrative offense cases under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Currently, 65 indictments under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code and two indictments under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code are pending in courts.

For example, a guilty verdict under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code was finalized regarding the head of the Department of Engineering Protection of the City Territory and Coastal Development of the Odessa City Council (case No. 511/2931/25).

Among those held administratively liable for false declaration is the former rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (case No. 761/1434/26).

In June, courts held accountable

The head of the Pervomaisk Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission in Mykolaiv region was found guilty by the Pervomaisk City District Court of Mykolaiv region of false declaration amounting to 2.7 million UAH (under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) and was sentenced to a fine of 68 thousand UAH with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to organizational, administrative, and economic functions in healthcare institutions and expert teams assessing daily functioning of individuals for three years. The verdict has come into legal force (case No. 484/6416/25).

A deputy of the Devladivka Village Council of Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, was found guilty by the Sofiivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region of false declaration amounting to 8.6 million UAH (under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) and was sentenced to a fine of 51 thousand UAH with deprivation of the right to hold positions or engage in activities related to state or local government functions for one year. The verdict has come into legal force (case No. 193/555/26).

In June, administrative liability under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses was imposed on a deputy of the Saksahansky settlement council (case No. 174/763/26), a deputy of the Ukrainian Village Council of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region (case No. 188/1770/26), the head of the financial department of the Ukrainian Village Council of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region (case No. 188/1769/26), a member of the expert team assessing daily functioning of an individual at the Clinical Institution for Psychiatric Care "PSYCHIATRY" (the ruling has not come into legal force, case No. 758/8892/26), and an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odessa region (the ruling has not come into legal force, case No. 502/1269/26).

Overall, from 2024 to 2026, based on full checks by the NACP, courts issued 15 guilty verdicts under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code that have come into legal force, and 95 persons were held administratively liable for false declaration.

In the first half of 2026, the NACP sent four materials regarding signs of unjustified assets to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Based on these materials, including full checks, the SAP filed two lawsuits with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recognize assets as unjustified totaling 9.8 million UAH, which are currently under consideration.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

Driving to shelter during an air raid alarm: court denied cancellation of fine for passing a disabled traffic light section

22:00, 2 August 2026
Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

Which Diseases Prevent Mobilisation: A Complete List of Grounds for Unfitness for Military Service

17:24, 1 August 2026
The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

The Territorial Recruitment Center mobilized a man who was removed from military registration back in 2012: what the court decided

10:38, 1 August 2026
Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

Pensioners given time until September 15: PFU urged to urgently change Ukreximbank

21:11, 1 August 2026
A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

A serviceman won a recalculation of payments through the court: the use of the 2018 subsistence minimum was recognized as illegal

23:59, 2 August 2026
A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

A Ukrainian National Residing in Israel Wins Court Case for Pension Recalculation and Compensation

23:30, 1 August 2026

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Pregnant Woman in Custody Was Denied a Meeting with the Child's Father and His Presence at the Birth: What the ECHR Said

The ECHR found that a complete ban on visits between a pregnant prisoner and the biological father of her unborn child without proper assessment of the specific circumstances of the case violates the right to respect for private and family life.

Men abroad will not be able to receive consular services without military registration documents

"Oberig" will automatically generate materials for TRC fines, and Ukrainians abroad will receive consular services only if they have military registration documents.

The Verkhovna Rada is working on new rules for subsoil use: what will happen to special permits and land costs

The document proposes comprehensive changes to the legislation on the oil and gas sector – from new rules for subsoil use to expanding state support for investment projects with significant investments.

Ignoring a lawyer's request cannot always be challenged in court – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court explained why failure to respond to a lawyer's request is not always grounds for a lawsuit.

Payments under the eRecovery program may be extended to housing destroyed as early as 2014: the bill is ready but lacks funding

The compensation mechanism for damaged and destroyed housing may change significantly: the bill provides for extending compensation to property destroyed since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, as well as a number of changes to the “eRecovery” program.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]