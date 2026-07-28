From Deputies to the Head of MSEC: Who Were Held Accountable by Courts in June for NACP Declarations

The head of the Pervomaisk MSEC was fined 68 thousand UAH for hiding 2.7 million UAH in the declaration.

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As reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the National Agency on Corruption Prevention completed 415 full checks of officials' declarations in the first half of this year. The checks were conducted based on a risk-oriented approach.

Violations were found in 412 declarations. The total amount of identified signs of violations exceeded 1.9 billion UAH.

In the first six months of 2026, courts issued 8 guilty verdicts in criminal proceedings under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and 24 rulings in administrative offense cases under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. Currently, 65 indictments under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code and two indictments under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code are pending in courts.

For example, a guilty verdict under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code was finalized regarding the head of the Department of Engineering Protection of the City Territory and Coastal Development of the Odessa City Council (case No. 511/2931/25).

Among those held administratively liable for false declaration is the former rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (case No. 761/1434/26).

In June, courts held accountable

The head of the Pervomaisk Interdistrict Medical and Social Expert Commission in Mykolaiv region was found guilty by the Pervomaisk City District Court of Mykolaiv region of false declaration amounting to 2.7 million UAH (under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) and was sentenced to a fine of 68 thousand UAH with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to organizational, administrative, and economic functions in healthcare institutions and expert teams assessing daily functioning of individuals for three years. The verdict has come into legal force (case No. 484/6416/25).

A deputy of the Devladivka Village Council of Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, was found guilty by the Sofiivka District Court of Dnipropetrovsk region of false declaration amounting to 8.6 million UAH (under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code) and was sentenced to a fine of 51 thousand UAH with deprivation of the right to hold positions or engage in activities related to state or local government functions for one year. The verdict has come into legal force (case No. 193/555/26).

In June, administrative liability under Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses was imposed on a deputy of the Saksahansky settlement council (case No. 174/763/26), a deputy of the Ukrainian Village Council of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region (case No. 188/1770/26), the head of the financial department of the Ukrainian Village Council of Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region (case No. 188/1769/26), a member of the expert team assessing daily functioning of an individual at the Clinical Institution for Psychiatric Care "PSYCHIATRY" (the ruling has not come into legal force, case No. 758/8892/26), and an employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odessa region (the ruling has not come into legal force, case No. 502/1269/26).

Overall, from 2024 to 2026, based on full checks by the NACP, courts issued 15 guilty verdicts under Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code that have come into legal force, and 95 persons were held administratively liable for false declaration.

In the first half of 2026, the NACP sent four materials regarding signs of unjustified assets to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Based on these materials, including full checks, the SAP filed two lawsuits with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recognize assets as unjustified totaling 9.8 million UAH, which are currently under consideration.

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