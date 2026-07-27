The maximum age for military service may be reduced from 60 to 55 years: Ukrainians demand a review of the legislation

A request has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare legislative changes regarding the maximum age for military service.

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Current legislation stipulates that during martial law, the maximum age for military service is 60 years. At the same time, an initiative has appeared to review this norm and lower the age limit to 55 years.

Why they propose to change the age limit

The authors of the appeal note that practical experience in performing combat and special tasks indicates the advisability of reviewing the current norm regarding the maximum age for military service.

Against this background, an electronic petition was submitted to the government requesting to initiate changes to the legislation on military duty and mobilization training, which would provide for reducing the maximum mobilization age from 60 to 55 years.

Key arguments

The petition states that men aged 55 to 60 mostly have age-related health changes and chronic diseases that can significantly reduce physical endurance in difficult field and combat conditions.

The authors of the appeal also believe that staffing units taking into account the physical capabilities of servicemen will contribute to increasing the combat readiness and mobility of military units.

Moreover, the petition emphasizes that citizens of this age category are highly qualified specialists whose work in the civilian sector and at critical infrastructure enterprises is important for the country’s economy.

What changes are proposed

The authors of the petition ask the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law amending the Laws of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" and "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization."

In particular, petition No. 41/010398-26ep proposes:

to reduce the maximum age for military service during martial law from 60 to 55 years for enlisted personnel, sergeants, senior non-commissioned officers, and officers;

to establish the right to resign from military service at their own request for servicemen who have reached the age of 55 during martial law.

Reference: Electronic petition No. 41/010398-26ep was registered on July 27, 2026. At the time of publication, 92 days remained until the end of the signature collection period.

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