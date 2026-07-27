Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls: meteorologists warned of a significant deterioration in weather conditions

Meteorologists of the Ukrhydrometcenter warned of worsening weather conditions.

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On Monday, July 27, thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15–20 m/s (Level I danger – yellow) are expected in the western regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometcenter.

During the day on July 28, thunderstorms are expected in the northeastern part, most central regions, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions – in some areas, hail and squalls of 15–20 m/s (Level I danger – yellow).

In addition, on July 27–28, water levels will rise on rivers in the western regions of Ukraine (in the basins of the Prut, Siret, Tisza, and Dniester) – approximately by 20–100 cm.

In the mountains, there is a risk of small mudflows. Level I danger – yellow has been declared.

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