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Ivan Vyhivskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Career Path to the Government

12:49, 27 July 2026 158
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Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine after many years of work in the law enforcement system.
Ivan Vyhivskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Career Path to the Government
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Ivan Vyhivskyi is a Ukrainian law enforcement officer who progressed from working as an investigator to leading the National Police of Ukraine, and later headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

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Education and the Beginning of Professional Activity

Ivan Mykhailovych Vyhivskyi was born on March 26, 1980, in Zhytomyr region.

In 2003, he graduated from the National University of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

After completing his studies, he began service in the internal affairs bodies. From July 2003 to October 2005, he worked as an investigator, and later as a senior investigator of the Ochakiv City District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Mykolaiv region.

From 2005 to 2014, Vyhivskyi held leadership positions in the Ochakiv City District Police Department. In particular, he worked as deputy chief – head of the investigative department, as well as first deputy chief – head of the criminal police.

In 2014–2015, Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the Central Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region.

After the reform of the law enforcement system, Vyhivskyi continued his service in the National Police of Ukraine.

From November 2015 to December 2016, he headed the Ochakiv Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

Leadership Positions in the National Police

In December 2016, Ivan Vyhivskyi was appointed deputy chief of the Main Directorate – head of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

He held this position until February 2020, after which he headed the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.

In August 2021, Vyhivskyi became the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv city.

From January to July 2023, by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, he was temporarily assigned to perform the duties of the Head of the National Police of Ukraine.

In July 2023, Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the National Police of Ukraine.

He served as the Head of the National Police until July 2026.

Activity as Minister

On July 16, 2026, Ivan Vyhivskyi was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Before his appointment as minister, Ivan Vyhivskyi worked for over two decades in the law enforcement system. During this time, he advanced professionally from an investigator in a district unit to the head of the National Police of Ukraine, leading territorial police bodies in Mykolaiv, Poltava regions, and Kyiv city. On July 16, 2026, this extensive experience became the basis for his appointment as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. 

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