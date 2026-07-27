Water tariffs will rise from August 1: who will be affected by the price increase

In Poltava, the tariff will already be 83.71 UAH from the beginning of August.

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In Ukraine, the revision of tariffs for centralized water supply and sewage is ongoing. After the transfer of powers to set tariffs from the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) to local self-government bodies, communities independently determine the cost of services. In several cities, new tariffs have already come into effect, and from August 1, a price increase is expected for another group of consumers.

One of the largest increases will be introduced for subscribers of the municipal enterprise "Poltavavodokanal." From August 1, the tariff in Poltava will rise from 33.76 UAH to 83.71 UAH per cubic meter. Thus, the cost of water supply and sewage will increase almost 2.5 times.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", water bills for Ukrainians may significantly increase this summer. In several cities, new tariffs have already come into effect, and in some communities, the cost of water supply and sewage has exceeded 100 UAH per cubic meter. At the same time, dozens of water utilities across the country have initiated another price review, explaining this by increased production costs and the need to update worn-out infrastructure.

Thus, in Pavlohrad, consumers pay 113 UAH per cubic meter of water including sewage. In Drohobych, the tariff is 87.30 UAH, in Voznesensk – 71.44 UAH, in Zaporizhzhia – 69.37 UAH, and in Chernivtsi – 63.56 UAH per cubic meter.

The increase will be even more noticeable for residents of Borodianka. According to the decision of the village council, from July 1, the tariff for centralized water supply will be 56.76 UAH per cubic meter, and for sewage – 82.58 UAH. The total cost of services will reach 139.34 UAH per cubic meter.

At the same time, in Kyiv, they do not plan to introduce a tariff for centralized water supply and sewage services of almost 90 UAH per cubic meter. As stated by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), this is an economically justified tariff calculated by PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal," but the city did not approve such a tariff. For Kyiv residents, the cost of centralized water supply and sewage services will be 63.79 UAH per cubic meter.