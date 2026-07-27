  1. In Ukraine

Changes Await the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy: Part of the Historic Complex Proposed to be Transferred to State Ownership

12:11, 27 July 2026 44
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Verkhovna Rada proposes to transfer part of the historic complex of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to state ownership to ensure its integrity, unified management, and preservation as a monument of national significance.
Changes Await the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy: Part of the Historic Complex Proposed to be Transferred to State Ownership
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Kyiv, it is proposed to change the legal regime of the historic complex of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble to ensure its unified management, preservation, and development. For this purpose, draft law No. 15445 "On Ensuring the Integrity and Special Legal Regime of the Complex of Buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery Ensemble" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Why changes are needed

The authors of the draft law note that the complex of buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble is a monument of history of national significance and one of the most important historical, cultural, and educational centers of Ukraine.

Although the entire complex is officially included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as a single monument, its components are currently under different forms of ownership.

For example, the Old Academic Building, New Academic Building, the Former Dormitory House, and other educational and administrative buildings are state-owned and belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Refectory with the Holy Spirit Church, the Sundial, Brotherhood Cells, the Cookhouse with cells, the Rector’s Building, and the Prosphora House remain in the communal ownership of the Kyiv territorial community.

Meanwhile, all these objects have been effectively used by the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" for educational, scientific, and cultural activities for over 30 years based on protection and lease agreements.

According to the authors of the document, the division between state and communal ownership has created a gap between the actual use of the monuments and the powers regarding their management. This complicates the implementation of a unified policy for their protection, restoration, use, and development.

It is specifically emphasized that the draft law does not aim to expand the university’s property base. Its main task is to ensure a unified legal and management regime for the historic complex.

What is proposed

The document provides for the establishment of a special legal regime for the Complex of Buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble.

In particular, it is proposed to:

  • define the list of objects to which the law will apply;
  • enshrine the principle of integrity of the historic complex;
  • transfer to state ownership the Refectory with the Holy Spirit Church, the Sundial, Brotherhood Cells, the Cookhouse with cells, the Rector’s Building, and the Prosphora House;
  • define the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Kyiv City Council, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and other bodies regarding the implementation of the law;
  • formalize the transfer of property to state ownership, register the state ownership rights, and assign the respective objects to the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" in accordance with the legislation.

The draft law concerns exclusively immovable property. Its scope does not extend to library collections, archival documents, museum items, equipment, inventory, and other movable property.

The explanatory note states that the adoption of the law should ensure unified management of the historic complex, improve conditions for its preservation, restoration, and use.

It is also expected to create more favorable conditions for the development of educational, scientific, and cultural activities of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy," increase the efficiency of managing cultural heritage objects, and promote the attraction of grants, international technical assistance, and charitable funding.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 17k
A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 8k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 7k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 5k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k
The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

19:19, 26 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Without DPA and with NMT from previous years: The Council prepares new admission rules for 2027

In Ukraine, it is proposed to change the admission rules in 2027: the draft law provides for four entrance subjects and a separate admission procedure.

"Rolling pin under the pillow": can self-defense turn into a fine for domestic violence

Victim or aggressor: why courts often do not recognize self-defense, and why an ordinary kitchen rolling pin that a woman kept under her pillow became one of the key pieces of evidence in a domestic violence case.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]