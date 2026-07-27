Changes Await the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy: Part of the Historic Complex Proposed to be Transferred to State Ownership

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to transfer part of the historic complex of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy to state ownership to ensure its integrity, unified management, and preservation as a monument of national significance.

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In Kyiv, it is proposed to change the legal regime of the historic complex of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble to ensure its unified management, preservation, and development. For this purpose, draft law No. 15445 "On Ensuring the Integrity and Special Legal Regime of the Complex of Buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery Ensemble" has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

Why changes are needed

The authors of the draft law note that the complex of buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble is a monument of history of national significance and one of the most important historical, cultural, and educational centers of Ukraine.

Although the entire complex is officially included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine as a single monument, its components are currently under different forms of ownership.

For example, the Old Academic Building, New Academic Building, the Former Dormitory House, and other educational and administrative buildings are state-owned and belong to the sphere of management of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Refectory with the Holy Spirit Church, the Sundial, Brotherhood Cells, the Cookhouse with cells, the Rector’s Building, and the Prosphora House remain in the communal ownership of the Kyiv territorial community.

Meanwhile, all these objects have been effectively used by the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" for educational, scientific, and cultural activities for over 30 years based on protection and lease agreements.

According to the authors of the document, the division between state and communal ownership has created a gap between the actual use of the monuments and the powers regarding their management. This complicates the implementation of a unified policy for their protection, restoration, use, and development.

It is specifically emphasized that the draft law does not aim to expand the university’s property base. Its main task is to ensure a unified legal and management regime for the historic complex.

What is proposed

The document provides for the establishment of a special legal regime for the Complex of Buildings of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and the Brotherhood Monastery ensemble.

In particular, it is proposed to:

define the list of objects to which the law will apply;

enshrine the principle of integrity of the historic complex;

transfer to state ownership the Refectory with the Holy Spirit Church, the Sundial, Brotherhood Cells, the Cookhouse with cells, the Rector’s Building, and the Prosphora House;

define the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Kyiv City Council, Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and other bodies regarding the implementation of the law;

formalize the transfer of property to state ownership, register the state ownership rights, and assign the respective objects to the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" in accordance with the legislation.

The draft law concerns exclusively immovable property. Its scope does not extend to library collections, archival documents, museum items, equipment, inventory, and other movable property.

The explanatory note states that the adoption of the law should ensure unified management of the historic complex, improve conditions for its preservation, restoration, and use.

It is also expected to create more favorable conditions for the development of educational, scientific, and cultural activities of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy," increase the efficiency of managing cultural heritage objects, and promote the attraction of grants, international technical assistance, and charitable funding.

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