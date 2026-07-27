Advisory Expert Group to Assess Moral Qualities of 16 Candidates for Constitutional Court Judges: Who Is on the List
The Advisory Expert Group (AEG) will conduct interviews with candidates for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine under the quota of the Congress of Judges of Ukraine from July 31 to August 2. Interviews with candidates will be conducted as part of the assessment of their compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.
In total, experts will hold conversations with 16 candidates participating in the competitive selection announced by the Council of Judges of Ukraine.
All interviews will be broadcast live. The schedules of the interviews with links to the broadcasts are to be published the day before each session.
Interviews will be conducted exclusively during the designated period — from July 31 to August 2. A candidate’s absence, regardless of the reasons, will not prevent the assessment and decision-making regarding the candidate’s compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.
Candidates who receive a "complies" rating based on the assessment of moral qualities will proceed to the next stage of the competitive selection — the assessment of competence level.
Candidates for the position of Constitutional Court judge:
1. Babanli Rasim Shaginovich — Acting Head of the Apparatus of the Supreme Court
- Balayeva Lesya Anatoliivna — Chief Legal Counsel of LLC "IGAR" (On June 17, 2026, voluntarily withdrew from the competition)
- Hryhorov Andriy Mykolayovych — Retired judge of the Second Administrative Court of Appeal
- Dzibiy-Polyachok Nataliya Myronivna — Lecturer at the Department of Judiciary, Prosecutor’s Office and Advocacy of the Higher Education Institution "Lviv University of Business and Law" (On July 27, 2026, voluntarily withdrew from the competition)
- Ignatyuk Oleg Volodymyrovych — Judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Professor of the Department of Law Enforcement and Anti-Corruption Activities at the Private Joint Stock Higher Educational Institution "Interregional Academy of Personnel Management" (On June 4, 2026, voluntarily withdrew from the competition)
- Klymenko Oleksiy Viktorovych — Prosecutor of the second department of procedural supervision of the Department of Organization, Procedural Supervision of Pre-trial Investigation and Support of Public Prosecution in Criminal Proceedings on Crimes Committed in Connection with Mass Protests in 2013-2014, Office of the Prosecutor General
- Klymenko Oksana Mykhailivna — Professor of the Department of International, Civil and Commercial Law at Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics
- Kravchuk Oleksiy Olehovič — Judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court
- Muzychko Svitlana Hryhorivna — Judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal
- Nykon Olesya Zenoviyivna — Judge of the Commercial Court of Lviv Region
- Prydatko Vitaliy Mykolayovych — Judge of Krolevets District Court of Sumy Region
- Rohach Larysa Ivanivna — Head of the Cassation Commercial Court within the Supreme Court
- Savchak Andriy Volodymyrovych — Judge of Peremyshlyany District Court of Lviv Region
- Salyuk Petro Ivanovych — Judge of Khmelnytskyi District Administrative Court, Associate Professor of the Department of Constitutional, Administrative and Financial Law at Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law named after Leonid Yuzkov
- Smokovych Mykhailo Ivanovych — Judge of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court
- Solotkyi Serhiy Anatoliyovych — Until January 26, 2025, worked as a scientific consultant to a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, serviceman
- Sotnikov Serhiy Viktorovych — Judge of the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal
- Tsmokalenko Oksana Serhiivna — Lawyer
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