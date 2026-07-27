Advisory Expert Group to Assess Moral Qualities of 16 Candidates for Constitutional Court Judges: Who Is on the List

The advisory expert group will conduct interviews with 16 candidates for the positions of Constitutional Court judges under the quota of the Judges' Congress: schedule

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Advisory Expert Group (AEG) will conduct interviews with candidates for the positions of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine under the quota of the Congress of Judges of Ukraine from July 31 to August 2. Interviews with candidates will be conducted as part of the assessment of their compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.

In total, experts will hold conversations with 16 candidates participating in the competitive selection announced by the Council of Judges of Ukraine.

All interviews will be broadcast live. The schedules of the interviews with links to the broadcasts are to be published the day before each session.

Interviews will be conducted exclusively during the designated period — from July 31 to August 2. A candidate’s absence, regardless of the reasons, will not prevent the assessment and decision-making regarding the candidate’s compliance with the criterion of high moral qualities.

Candidates who receive a "complies" rating based on the assessment of moral qualities will proceed to the next stage of the competitive selection — the assessment of competence level.

Candidates for the position of Constitutional Court judge:

1. Babanli Rasim Shaginovich — Acting Head of the Apparatus of the Supreme Court

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.