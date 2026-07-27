  1. In Ukraine

After injury or illness: when the Military Medical Commission recognizes a serviceman as unfit

12:47, 27 July 2026 248
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During the period of martial law, servicemen whom the Military Medical Commission (MMC) has recognized as unfit for military service with the need for a re-examination in 6–12 months are subject to discharge to the reserve.
After injury or illness: when the Military Medical Commission recognizes a serviceman as unfit
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Military Medical Commission (MMC) conducts medical examinations of servicemen who have sustained wounds, injuries, concussions, or illnesses after the completion of treatment and the establishment of its results. It is at this time that the commission determines the degree of fitness for further military service.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As explained by the Donetsk Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, a decision is made only when the health condition allows a final conclusion to be drawn, and further treatment will no longer restore fitness for service. This procedure is stipulated by the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 402.

The MMC may recognize a serviceman as fully fit for military service, fit for service in certain branches or units of the Armed Forces, or fit only for service in support military units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, training centers, medical, logistics, communications, and other support units.

The commission may also determine unfitness for service in certain branches of the military or by military specialty. Additionally, it is possible to recognize a serviceman as unfit for military service with a re-examination in 6–12 months or unfit with removal from the military register.

The Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support reminded that during martial law, servicemen whom the MMC has recognized as unfit for military service with a re-examination in 6–12 months are discharged to the reserve in accordance with Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service."

At the same time, persons whom the MMC has recognized as unfit for military service with removal from the military register may, at their own request, continue service in certain positions defined by the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 410.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper," the issue of undergoing the Military Medical Commission and determining the degree of fitness for military service remains one of the most common subjects of legal disputes during martial law. In particular, conscripts often appeal MMC decisions if they believe that during the medical examination or review of the commission’s conclusions, their health condition was not taken into account or the established procedure was violated. One such contentious issue is the possibility of a regional MMC reviewing a conclusion of unfitness without conducting a repeated medical examination.

Such a dispute was considered by the Sumy District Administrative Court in case No. 480/893/26. The plaintiff requested the cancellation of the decision of the regional MMC and the MMC certificate, citing violations of the procedure for reviewing the health status conclusion.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 9k
After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 17k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 7k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 6k
The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

19:19, 26 July 2026 5k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Free Products for Military Hospitals: When a Tax Invoice Is Not Required

If charitable assistance is transferred to healthcare institutions specified by law for defense needs, a tax invoice is not issued.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Career Path to the Government

Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine after many years of work in the law enforcement system.

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]