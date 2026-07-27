In Poland, a young couple from Ukraine was beaten after their Ukrainian accent was heard

In Wrocław, young Ukrainians were chased after leaving a store, brutally beaten, and the attackers fled.

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In Wrocław, Poland, a young couple from Ukraine was attacked. According to preliminary information, the reason for the aggression was the victims' Ukrainian accent. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the attackers, with law enforcement not ruling out that this is a hate crime based on ethnicity.

As reported by Radio Wrocław, the incident occurred in the Zakrzów district. This is already the second similar case recently.

According to the publication, on July 26, a young Ukrainian couple — Nastya and her boyfriend Maksym — were shopping in a local store. It was there, according to preliminary data, that the conflict arose due to their eastern accent.

After leaving the store, a group of attackers ran after the young people and caught up with them as they were trying to get into a parked car.

At first, the attackers assaulted the man. When the woman tried to protect her partner, she was struck several times on the head and face. The man was knocked to the ground and brutally kicked.

After the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene.

An ambulance crew arrived at the scene and transported both victims to the hospital.

Preliminary data suggests that both the man and woman suffered concussions. Additionally, the woman received stitches for an ear torn during the attack.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras. According to Radio Wrocław, law enforcement has already obtained footage clearly showing the course of events.

The Wrocław police have started an investigation and are identifying those involved in the attack. According to preliminary information, the case may be qualified as an ethnically motivated assault.

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