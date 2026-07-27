  1. Video
  2. / In the World

In Poland, a young couple from Ukraine was beaten after their Ukrainian accent was heard

13:20, 27 July 2026 142
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In Wrocław, young Ukrainians were chased after leaving a store, brutally beaten, and the attackers fled.
In Poland, a young couple from Ukraine was beaten after their Ukrainian accent was heard
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Wrocław, Poland, a young couple from Ukraine was attacked. According to preliminary information, the reason for the aggression was the victims' Ukrainian accent. The police have launched an investigation and are searching for the attackers, with law enforcement not ruling out that this is a hate crime based on ethnicity.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As reported by Radio Wrocław, the incident occurred in the Zakrzów district. This is already the second similar case recently.

According to the publication, on July 26, a young Ukrainian couple — Nastya and her boyfriend Maksym — were shopping in a local store. It was there, according to preliminary data, that the conflict arose due to their eastern accent.

After leaving the store, a group of attackers ran after the young people and caught up with them as they were trying to get into a parked car.

At first, the attackers assaulted the man. When the woman tried to protect her partner, she was struck several times on the head and face. The man was knocked to the ground and brutally kicked.

After the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene.

An ambulance crew arrived at the scene and transported both victims to the hospital.

Preliminary data suggests that both the man and woman suffered concussions. Additionally, the woman received stitches for an ear torn during the attack.

The incident was recorded by surveillance cameras. According to Radio Wrocław, law enforcement has already obtained footage clearly showing the course of events.

The Wrocław police have started an investigation and are identifying those involved in the attack. According to preliminary information, the case may be qualified as an ethnically motivated assault.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 9k
After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 17k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 7k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 6k
The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

The Supreme Court explained when a fine for failure to present documents by a driver should be canceled

19:19, 26 July 2026 5k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Free Products for Military Hospitals: When a Tax Invoice Is Not Required

If charitable assistance is transferred to healthcare institutions specified by law for defense needs, a tax invoice is not issued.

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine: Career Path to the Government

Ivan Vyhivskyi headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine after many years of work in the law enforcement system.

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]