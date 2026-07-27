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How to Obtain an Extract from the State Register for Apostille: Required Documents and Service Cost

11:22, 27 July 2026 173
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The administrative service is provided upon request of the person wishing to obtain the extract.
How to Obtain an Extract from the State Register for Apostille: Required Documents and Service Cost
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An extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations is one of the documents that may be required for use abroad after the apostille is affixed.

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The Department of State Registration of Public Formations in the Cherkasy region explained who can obtain such an extract, which documents need to be submitted, and the time frame for providing the administrative service.

Legal Regulation

The provision of the administrative service is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations";

The Order of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine dated 10.06.2016 No. 1657/5 "On Approval of the Procedure for Providing Information from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations" (as amended, registered with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on 08.05.2023 under No. 750/39806).

Who Can Apply?

The administrative service is provided upon request of the person wishing to obtain the extract.

What Documents Are Required?

To obtain the extract, the applicant submits:

A request for an extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations;

A document confirming payment of the administrative fee.

When submitting the request, the applicant presents a Ukrainian citizen’s passport or another identity document in accordance with the legislation.

Foreigners and stateless persons present a national, diplomatic, or service passport or another identity document.

If using an e-passport or e-passport for traveling abroad, the document verification is carried out according to the requirements of current legislation.

If documents are submitted by a representative, an additional document confirming their authority is required, except when the relevant information is already contained in the Unified State Register.

How to Submit Documents?

The request is submitted personally by the applicant in paper form.

Cost of the Administrative Service

For providing the extract in paper form for apostille, an administrative fee of 0.05 of the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, established by law as of January 1 of the calendar year in which the request is submitted, is charged.

The fee amount is rounded to the nearest 10 hryvnias (in 2026 — 170 UAH).

Service Timeframe

The extract is provided within 24 hours from the moment the request is received, excluding weekends and holidays.

When Can a Refusal Occur?

Grounds for refusal to provide the administrative service include:

Failure to submit a document confirming payment for obtaining the extract;

Partial payment of the fee.

What Result Does the Applicant Receive?

Based on the request review, the applicant is issued an extract from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Formations.

The completed document can be obtained personally.

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