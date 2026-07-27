In Ukraine, Medical Workers' Day is celebrated – the history of the holiday, who is congratulated, and what else is observed on July 27

July 27 combines the professional holiday of Ukrainian medical workers, the memorial day of Saint Panteleimon, and the anniversary of events that became significant for the history of Ukraine and the world.

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On Monday, July 27, Ukraine celebrates Medical Workers' Day. On this day, believers also honor the memory of the Great Martyr Saint Panteleimon, and in the history of Ukraine and the world, this date is associated with a number of important events, including the establishment of the Institute of History of Ukraine, the founding of the Union of Officers of Ukraine, and the anniversary of the Sknyliv tragedy.

Medical Workers' Day

Medical Workers' Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually according to the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated June 13, 2023, No. 327/2023.

The holiday is dedicated to doctors, nurses, orderlies, paramedics, laboratory technicians, and other healthcare professionals. Its purpose is to express gratitude to medical workers for their responsible and indispensable work, as well as to raise the prestige of the medical profession.

Ukrainian medicine has made a significant contribution to the development of world science. In the 19th–20th centuries, Ukrainian scientists achieved notable success in ophthalmology, cardiac surgery, bacteriology, and therapy.

For example, ophthalmologist Volodymyr Filatov in 1931 was the first in the world to use a donor cornea transplant for a human and developed a skin grafting method known as the Filatov round stem.

Surgeon Mykola Amosov in 1955 was the first in Ukraine to perform surgeries to treat heart defects, and in 1965 he was the first in the world to introduce antithrombotic heart valve prostheses into practice.

Bacteriologist Volodymyr Khavkin at the end of the 19th century created the first effective cholera vaccine and successfully tested it.

Mykola Strazhesko and Vasyl Obraztsov in 1909 were the first in the world to describe a method for the ante-mortem diagnosis of coronary thrombosis, i.e., myocardial infarction.

Other holidays celebrated on July 27

Besides Medical Workers' Day, the world observes on July 27:

Stilt Walking Day;

Transatlantic Communication Day;

Hamburger Birthday;

Bagpipe Appreciation Day.

Historical events on July 27

On this day in various years, the following events occurred:

1936 – the Institute of History of Ukraine was established;

1974 – U.S. President Richard Nixon was accused of obstruction of justice after refusing to hand over recordings related to the Watergate scandal;

1991 – the Union of Officers of Ukraine was founded in Kyiv;

2002 – the Sknyliv tragedy occurred: during an airshow at Sknyliv airfield in Lviv, a Su-27 aircraft crashed. Seventy-seven people died, and over 400 were injured. This disaster became the deadliest in airshow history;

2006 – Intel introduced the first processor of the Core 2 line.

Memorial Day of the Great Martyr Saint Panteleimon

On July 27, believers also honor the memory of the Great Martyr Saint Panteleimon.

He was born in Nicomedia around 275 AD. At birth, he was named Pantoleon. His mother was a Christian but died when he was still a child. The future saint studied medicine under the famous doctor Euphrosynus, and after meeting the presbyter Hermolaus, he converted to Christianity and received the name Panteleimon, meaning "all-compassionate."

Panteleimon treated people free of charge, gaining wide fame. After that, by order of Emperor Maximian, he was arrested. He endured numerous tortures, did not renounce his faith, and was executed on July 27, 305 AD.

Who celebrates name days

On July 27, the name day is celebrated by: Herman, Emmanuel, Ivan, Mykola.

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