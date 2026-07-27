  1. In Ukraine

Dismissal by mutual agreement or at own will: what an employee needs to know

09:27, 27 July 2026 194
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The employer offers dismissal by mutual agreement: when this option is not the "best for the employee."
Dismissal by mutual agreement or at own will: what an employee needs to know
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Many employers offer employees to arrange dismissal by mutual agreement, explaining that this option is faster and simpler. However, for the employee, the difference between these grounds for dismissal is much greater than it may seem at first glance.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

As noted by the Labor and Employment Inspection of the Dnipro City Council, there is no universally "better" option — everything depends on the specific situation and the employee’s goals.

Dismissal by mutual agreement (Clause 1 Part 1 Article 36 of the Labor Code)

Dismissal is possible only when the employee and employer have reached a mutual agreement on the termination of the employment contract.

Main advantages of this dismissal method include:

  • the parties can independently determine the date of termination of employment relations;
  • no need to wait for the two-week notice period;
  • the procedure can be convenient if the employee and employer have truly agreed on the dismissal terms.

At the same time, employees should consider an important feature: the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized that if the parties have agreed on termination of the employment contract by mutual agreement and agreed on the dismissal date, the employee cannot unilaterally refuse this agreement. It can only be canceled by mutual consent of the parties.

This approach is confirmed, in particular, by the legal position of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, set out in the ruling dated 26.10.2016 in case No. 6-1269цс16, which continues to be applied by the Supreme Court.

That is why in judicial practice there are many cases where employees are denied reinstatement if, after reaching an agreement on dismissal by mutual consent, they changed their decision.

Dismissal at own will (Article 38 of the Labor Code)

As a general rule, the employee must notify the employer in writing no later than two weeks in advance.

However, this ground provides the employee with additional guarantees. If before the end of the notice period the employee changes their mind and continues to work, the employer generally does not have the right to dismiss them based on the previously submitted application.

An exception is the situation when another employee has already been invited to the position, who, according to the law, cannot be refused employment (Part 2 Article 38 of the Labor Code).

In addition, the law allows the employee to demand dismissal on the date specified in the application without serving the two-week notice. This is possible, in particular, in cases of:

  • relocation to a new place of residence;
  • enrollment in an educational institution;
  • inability to live in a certain area due to medical reasons;
  • need to care for a child or a sick family member;
  • retirement;
  • violation of labor legislation or terms of the employment contract by the employer.

Position of the courts

The Supreme Court’s judicial practice is based on the understanding that dismissal by mutual agreement is the result of mutual consent between the employee and employer.

After such an agreement is reached, the employer is not obliged to agree to the employee’s unilateral refusal of dismissal. The agreement can only be canceled by consent of both parties.

At the same time, when dismissed at own will, the employee has more opportunities to change their decision before the actual termination of work.

What to consider before dismissal

Before signing a dismissal application, the employee should evaluate not only the speed of document processing but also the legal consequences of the chosen grounds.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

 

 

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 17k
A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 8k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 6k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 16k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 13k
A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

A woman changed the disability group using Photoshop and a corrector to get a deferral for her son: the court issued a verdict

17:49, 26 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Not all goods for ground robotic complexes are exempt from VAT – STS position

The State Tax Service explained that the new VAT exemption for ground unmanned systems does not apply to certain components of such complexes, even if they are supplied under defense contracts.

Who Will Get the Apartment, House, and Business After Divorce: Overview of Five New Positions of the Supreme Court

From the source of funds for purchasing an apartment to the division of business – a selection of legal positions of the Supreme Court that define the current practice of dividing marital property.

ECHR awarded 900 euros compensation to protesters after the court moved the protest away from Bankova Street

The ECHR found a violation of the principle of legal certainty in the case against Ukraine, as the Ukrainian court initially made a decision but later, when determining the procedure for its enforcement, effectively changed its content.

Without DPA and with NMT from previous years: The Council prepares new admission rules for 2027

In Ukraine, it is proposed to change the admission rules in 2027: the draft law provides for four entrance subjects and a separate admission procedure.

"Rolling pin under the pillow": can self-defense turn into a fine for domestic violence

Victim or aggressor: why courts often do not recognize self-defense, and why an ordinary kitchen rolling pin that a woman kept under her pillow became one of the key pieces of evidence in a domestic violence case.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]