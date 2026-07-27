Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Lying During Elections

The court found former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol guilty of spreading false information during the 2022 presidential campaign.

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On July 27, a South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol to 18 months in prison with a three-year suspended sentence, finding him guilty of violating election laws by spreading false statements during the 2022 presidential campaign, Reuters reports.

If the verdict remains in effect after appeals, Yoon’s party, the People Power Party, may be required to return 39.7 billion won (27.1 million dollars) that the National Election Commission reimbursed following his presidential election victory.

The Seoul Central District Court found that during the 2022 presidential campaign, Yoon made false statements when he denied introducing a lawyer to a former tax official and claimed that he and his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, had not met with shaman Jeon Seong-bae. Both of these connections were subjects of intense scrutiny during the election campaign.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s arguments that Yoon did indeed introduce the lawyer to the former official and maintained ongoing relations with Jeon Seong-bae after the initial introduction through Kim Keon-hee.

"When a candidate personally spreads false information during public events with significant impact, such as debates and interviews, it has a very substantial effect on voters' decision-making," the court stated in its ruling.

Prosecutors requested a two-year prison sentence for Yoon, arguing that his statements helped divert attention from these allegations during the presidential race.

Yoon, who denies any wrongdoing, intends to appeal the verdict, his lawyers said.

According to South Korean election law, political parties receive state reimbursement for campaign expenses if their presidential candidate wins or obtains at least 15% of the vote. If the candidate later receives a final conviction that results in loss of electoral mandate, including imprisonment or a fine of at least 1 million won, the party must return the funds received.

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