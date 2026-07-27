The number of new companies in Ukraine has sharply increased: which sectors became leaders and where business is opening most actively

Almost 20 thousand new companies were registered in Ukraine in half a year – a record for the last three years.

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In the first half of 2026, 19,758 new companies were registered in Ukraine, which is 8% more than in the same period last year. At the same time, the number of business closures also increased by 28%, but the overall growth of legal entities remained positive and amounted to 13,195 companies. This was reported by Opendatabot.

The number of new companies is the highest in three years

According to the Unified State Register, 19,758 new companies were registered in Ukraine during the first half of 2026. This is 8% more than in the same period in 2025, when 18,277 legal entities were opened.

This figure is the highest in the last three years. For comparison, 18,414 new companies were registered in the first half of 2024.

At the same time, 6,563 companies ceased operations or are in the process of termination over six months. This is 28% more than in the corresponding period last year.

Despite the increase in closures, the overall balance remains positive. The absolute growth in the number of companies in the first half of 2026 was 13,195.

Opendatabot noted that the statistics on closures include companies with the statuses "Terminated" and "In the process of termination." At the same time, companies undergoing termination may regain the status "Registered" in the future.

The most new companies were opened in trade and IT

The largest absolute increase in the number of companies was recorded in the wholesale trade sector – plus 2,304 enterprises.

Next in growth are:

IT sector – +1,254 companies;

real estate operations – +1,104;

public organizations – +859;

building maintenance – +824.

At the same time, a decrease in the number of companies was recorded in several sectors. The largest reductions affected public administration and defense (–289), education (–282), veterinary activities (–20), water supply (–14), as well as the creativity and arts sector (–11).

Kyiv remains the leader in business growth

The largest increase in the number of companies was recorded in Kyiv – plus 5,338 legal entities.

The top three leaders also included:

Lviv region – +1,220 companies;

Dnipropetrovsk region – +1,177 companies.

Overall, business growth was observed in 23 regions of Ukraine, while a decline occurred in four.

The largest decrease in the number of companies was recorded in frontline regions – Donetsk region (–157) and Luhansk region (–73).

Reasons for company closures most often

More than half of the closure cases were liquidations – 3,479 companies.

Additionally:

1,410 cases (21%) were due to reorganization;

651 cases (10%) were bankruptcy procedures;

574 cases (9%) were court decisions to terminate activities unrelated to bankruptcy;

440 cases (7%) were without specified reasons;

9 cases (less than 1%) were termination of entities without legal entity status.

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