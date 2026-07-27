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In Vinnytsia region, a man with obscene language and a knife attacked a notification group of the TCC: a serviceman was injured

09:09, 27 July 2026 232
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The TCC reported that a man who was registered as a violator of military registration status used a knife during escort to the territorial center.
In Vinnytsia region, a man with obscene language and a knife attacked a notification group of the TCC: a serviceman was injured
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In Vinnytsia region, a man who had been registered as a violator of military registration status since 2025 attacked a serviceman with a knife during delivery to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. A criminal case has been opened regarding the incident, and the attacker has been detained. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional TCC and SS.

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According to the TCC, the man used obscene language towards the servicemen, then took out a folding knife and inflicted an injury on one of the notification group members.

The injured serviceman received medical assistance. The TCC reported that his health condition is assessed as satisfactory.

A criminal case has been opened by law enforcement regarding the attack on the serviceman.

The attacker was detained in accordance with the procedure established by current legislation. The TCC noted that he faces liability under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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