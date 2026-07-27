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Volodymyr Zelensky explained why Ukraine strikes Russia

08:51, 27 July 2026 225
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According to the President, Ukraine is taking the war back to where it came from.
Volodymyr Zelensky explained why Ukraine strikes Russia
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukrainians are exhausted by the prolonged war but remain resilient. At the same time, he warned that Russia could mobilize hundreds of thousands of troops, which would pose a serious threat to Ukraine. The Head of State said this in an interview with Sky News.

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Zelensky warned about a possible new mobilization in Russia

According to the President, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is preparing to mobilize hundreds of thousands of servicemen and send them to the front. Zelensky emphasized that such a development would pose a significant danger to Ukraine.

At the same time, he reiterated his position that Putin will only stop the war when he is defeated.

"We tried to make this challenge for the Russians as well; otherwise, they will not feel that the war is everywhere," the president said.

Ukraine is taking the war back to where it came from

Zelensky explained that this is why Ukraine responds with strikes on Russian territory.

"That is why we started doing everything possible to respond and return this war to Russia, from where it came to us... and that is why we launched our operations with intermediate and deep strikes, just to respond," he said.

The President called for more attention to be paid to veterans

The Head of State also emphasized that after the war ends, Ukraine will face a major challenge related to the reintegration of veterans into peaceful life.

"I don’t know, we must do this, we must think more about veterans, about hundreds of thousands of people who will return home, and this is a big challenge," Zelensky said.

According to him, Ukraine must handle this task independently.

"Of course, it is difficult to do this alone, but we will do it, I mean, it is only us ourselves. But the resilience of the people has surprised everyone in the world," the president said.

"People are strong but tired"

The President acknowledged that the prolonged war affects Ukrainian society.

"People are very strong, very strong, but, of course, tired, [it is] a long war," Zelensky concluded.

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