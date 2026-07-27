Volodymyr Zelensky will be the first guest of the new UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham: what is known about the meeting

The United Kingdom plans to transfer to Ukraine the rights to use British electronic jammers to counter Russian air defense.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will be the first foreign leader to be received by the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham after taking office. During the meeting, the parties will confirm further support for Ukraine, and London will announce a new package of defense cooperation.

The first foreign visit to the new Prime Minister

As reported by Sky News, the meeting between UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take place on Monday at one of the British naval bases.

Zelensky will be the first foreign guest of the new head of the British government after he officially took office last Monday and received the residence at 10 Downing Street.

During the visit, Burnham and Zelensky will speak with 200 Ukrainian servicemen and sailors who have been undergoing training for the past three weeks as part of the Sea Breeze exercises. The program is dedicated to maritime security and mine countermeasures and aims to prepare Ukrainian military personnel for future missions in the Black Sea.

During the visit, the British government will also announce the transfer to Ukraine of intellectual property rights for British electronic jammers used to counter Russian air defense systems.

Burnham emphasized that the United Kingdom continues to support Ukraine.

"The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and our support remains unwavering. Russia should have no doubt about our determination, and we will not back down until we achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine," he said.

New technologies and volumes of assistance

According to Sky News, the "Stone Cloak" systems are an example of rapid technological cooperation between the United Kingdom and Ukraine within a century-long partnership.

In the future, these technologies are also planned to be integrated into a new generation of British long-range weapons, including cruise missiles, which should strengthen the UK’s defense capabilities.

Currently, the total volume of British support for Ukraine amounts to 25 billion pounds sterling. Of this amount, 16 billion pounds are allocated for military aid, and another 5.6 billion pounds for non-military support.

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