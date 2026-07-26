Foreign merchant ship sank near Odessa — 9 crew members and a Ukrainian pilot died

The ship, which Russia attacked with missiles after leaving the Odessa port, sank a week after the strike.

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A foreign merchant ship sank in the Black Sea waters near the coast of Odessa, which was hit by a missile strike from Russia on July 19. This was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

According to him, the ship was struck by Russian missiles after leaving the Odessa port, where it had loaded Ukrainian corn.

As a result of the attack, nine crew members and a Ukrainian pilot died. Eight other crew members were evacuated.

Kiper noted that at the time the ship sank, there was no crew on board.

The head of the Odessa RMA emphasized that Russia once again deliberately attacked civilian shipping, endangering lives and the safety of maritime transport.

“The strike on a civilian ship carrying peaceful cargo is further proof of the terrorist nature of the aggressor country,” said Oleh Kiper.

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