  1. In Ukraine

How to Avoid Rejection When Registering Property Rights Online: Explanation for Owners

20:31, 26 July 2026 41
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The success of state registration of property rights depends on the quality of scanned copies and the correct preparation of documents.
How to Avoid Rejection When Registering Property Rights Online: Explanation for Owners
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Today, you can submit documents for state registration of real estate rights online through the "Diia" portal. This allows you to receive the service without visiting institutions, but a successful result depends not only on a correctly completed application. Poor quality scanned copies, incorrect file formats, missing mandatory details, or other violations of document preparation requirements may be grounds for refusal of state registration. To avoid unnecessary delays, before submitting documents, it is worth ensuring that they meet all established requirements.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The requirements for the preparation and submission of scanned copies of paper documents are defined in paragraphs 16–18 of the Procedure for Maintaining the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1141 dated October 26, 2011.

How to properly scan documents

Scanned copies of paper documents must be made with a resolution of 150 dpi and saved in PDF format.

It is important to scan documents rather than photograph them. Photographs can distort the geometry of the document, contain shadows, uneven lighting, or fail to capture fine details.

Scanning ensures proper quality of text, stamps, and signatures, and also allows character recognition. This is especially important for old documents with faded stamps or seals, as well as documents with handwritten or small text.

If the information cannot be clearly read due to low image quality or other defects, the state registrar may decide to refuse state registration.

If a document consists of several pages, it must be scanned into a single PDF file.

Scanned copies of documents are signed with a qualified electronic signature (QES) by the person who created them. This person is responsible for the compliance of the scanned copies with the paper documents.

What electronic copies of documents should be like

Electronic copies must be suitable for perceiving their content.

The text should be arranged from left to right without horizontal or vertical rotation. All document details must be clearly readable.

What information should be indicated about the document

Each separate scanned copy of a document must contain textual information about:

  • document type (according to the document type dictionary);
  • series (if available);
  • document number;
  • date of issue;
  • authorized entity that issued the document;
  • validity period of the document (if available);
  • additional information about the document (if available).

Why proper document preparation is important

A properly prepared package of documents is not only a guarantee of successful state registration of real estate rights. It also helps minimize the risk of refusal, protect property rights, and ensure the seamless entry of information into the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 11k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 13k
Servicewoman Won a Lawsuit Against the National Guard: Monetary Allowance Will Be Recalculated for 2020–2023

Servicewoman Won a Lawsuit Against the National Guard: Monetary Allowance Will Be Recalculated for 2020–2023

19:43, 25 July 2026 6k
Man Demanded to Be Removed from Military Registration Citing Failure to Obtain a Military Specialty by Age 40: What the Court Decided

Man Demanded to Be Removed from Military Registration Citing Failure to Obtain a Military Specialty by Age 40: What the Court Decided

17:55, 25 July 2026 6k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 10k
Pensioner Achieved Restoration of Monthly Supplement Payment of 2000 UAH through Court

Pensioner Achieved Restoration of Monthly Supplement Payment of 2000 UAH through Court

21:31, 25 July 2026 5k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Money Blocked on Card Due to Debts: Debtor's Rights, Spending Limits, and Procedure for Lifting the Arrest

The bank refuses to lift the arrest on the card: who to actually contact and what amount debtors have the right to use.

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

The bill proposes to significantly expand social and legal guarantees for civilians who performed confidential tasks in the interests of Ukraine's state security.

The Supreme Court recognized the salary base of 1762 UAH as lawful, but after a successful military pension recalculation, one can lose the supplement and indexation

Recalculation of military pensions may become financially disadvantageous: salaries will remain at the 2018 level, and a successful increase of the main pension through the court deprives military personnel of monthly supplements and indexation.

The Supreme Court allowed the enforcement in Ukraine of a foreign court decision on the recovery of alimony arrears

If the debtor was duly notified of the case hearing through their representative, this alone is not a ground for refusal to recognize and enforce a foreign court decision in Ukraine.

NBU Identified 16 Signs of Suspicious Transactions: Which Card Payments May Fall Under Financial Monitoring

The NBU proposes to introduce new rules for monitoring payment transactions: the draft regulation obliges banks and payment institutions to implement client behavior analysis systems for timely detection of suspicious transactions.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]