How to Avoid Rejection When Registering Property Rights Online: Explanation for Owners

The success of state registration of property rights depends on the quality of scanned copies and the correct preparation of documents.

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Today, you can submit documents for state registration of real estate rights online through the "Diia" portal. This allows you to receive the service without visiting institutions, but a successful result depends not only on a correctly completed application. Poor quality scanned copies, incorrect file formats, missing mandatory details, or other violations of document preparation requirements may be grounds for refusal of state registration. To avoid unnecessary delays, before submitting documents, it is worth ensuring that they meet all established requirements.

The requirements for the preparation and submission of scanned copies of paper documents are defined in paragraphs 16–18 of the Procedure for Maintaining the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1141 dated October 26, 2011.

How to properly scan documents

Scanned copies of paper documents must be made with a resolution of 150 dpi and saved in PDF format.

It is important to scan documents rather than photograph them. Photographs can distort the geometry of the document, contain shadows, uneven lighting, or fail to capture fine details.

Scanning ensures proper quality of text, stamps, and signatures, and also allows character recognition. This is especially important for old documents with faded stamps or seals, as well as documents with handwritten or small text.

If the information cannot be clearly read due to low image quality or other defects, the state registrar may decide to refuse state registration.

If a document consists of several pages, it must be scanned into a single PDF file.

Scanned copies of documents are signed with a qualified electronic signature (QES) by the person who created them. This person is responsible for the compliance of the scanned copies with the paper documents.

What electronic copies of documents should be like

Electronic copies must be suitable for perceiving their content.

The text should be arranged from left to right without horizontal or vertical rotation. All document details must be clearly readable.

What information should be indicated about the document

Each separate scanned copy of a document must contain textual information about:

document type (according to the document type dictionary);

series (if available);

document number;

date of issue;

authorized entity that issued the document;

validity period of the document (if available);

additional information about the document (if available).

Why proper document preparation is important

A properly prepared package of documents is not only a guarantee of successful state registration of real estate rights. It also helps minimize the risk of refusal, protect property rights, and ensure the seamless entry of information into the State Register of Property Rights to Real Estate.

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