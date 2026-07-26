Google launched a large-scale study on AI usage: 15 million chats in over 150 countries

Google will analyze how people around the world use artificial intelligence tools.

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Google has introduced the AI & Economy ATLAS project, which analyzes how people worldwide use artificial intelligence tools. The first version of the study covers 15 million interactions with Gemini services in over 150 countries.

The statement says, "As a society, we must work together to positively shape the impact of artificial intelligence on our lives, work, and economy. For this joint effort to be effective, it is critically important to have a deep understanding of how AI is implemented and used in the economy. Society needs empirical data and evidence-based research to make decisions, initiatives, and further actions."

The company announced that it "is launching the first version of AI & Economy ATLAS (Activity, Task, Landscape and Adoption Study) — a continuous large-scale anonymized study of how people use Google’s AI products and tools." For analysis, the company uses user interactions with its own AI services.

According to Google, the first ATLAS v1.0 dataset is based on 15 million aggregated and anonymized human interactions with artificial intelligence in the Gemini app, AI Mode, and Gemini API. Overall, these services are used by over 1 billion people monthly.

The company notes that the data covers more than 150 countries, 140 languages, 800 professions, and 4,000 different tasks, and the project is the largest study to date on how people use artificial intelligence in real life.

The report states that over 86% of all conversations with conversational AI systems occur outside of work — at home or in personal life.

At the same time, AI usage in the workplace already covers professions accounting for over 88% of employment in the US, although the level of technology penetration remains low.

Google emphasizes that artificial intelligence is mainly used as a tool for collaboration with humans, while full automation of work tasks remains limited.

The study also showed that only about one-third of all global AI conversations are conducted in English.

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