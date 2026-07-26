Court in India Sides with OpenAI in Copyright Dispute Over ChatGPT Training

The court concluded that OpenAI's use of ANI news agency materials to train ChatGPT does not violate copyright.

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The court in India ruled that OpenAI’s use of content from the ANI news agency to train the ChatGPT service does not constitute copyright infringement, Reuters reports.

It is noted that this is the first substantive court decision in India regarding whether companies developing artificial intelligence systems can train large language models on copyrighted news materials without obtaining a license. Similar lawsuits against OpenAI are also being considered in the USA and Canada.

ANI filed a lawsuit with the Delhi High Court in November 2024, accusing the American company of using the agency’s published materials without permission to train its AI models. Additionally, the agency claimed that the chatbot attributed fabricated news to ANI.

Delhi High Court Judge Amit Bansal stated that ANI failed to prove that ChatGPT memorized or reproduced the agency’s news materials in responses generated for users.

According to the judge, OpenAI’s storage of ANI articles for training the models on which ChatGPT is based falls under the exception in Indian copyright law regarding fair use for research purposes. Therefore, such actions do not violate ANI’s copyrights.

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