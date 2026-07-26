Up to 570 UAH per month: which pensioners the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically pays extra money to

A monthly compensation payment to persons who have reached the age of 70, 75, or 80 is established and paid from the date of reaching the specified age.

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For persons aged 70 years and older, whose monthly pension payments including supplements, increases, additional pensions, targeted financial assistance, indexation amounts, monthly compensation in case of loss of a breadwinner due to the Chernobyl disaster, and other pension supplements established by law do not reach the average wage (income) in Ukraine, from which insurance contributions were paid and which is taken into account for pension calculation for 2020 (10,340.35 UAH), a monthly compensation payment is established. This was reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Payment amounts:

- up to 570 UAH – for people over 80 years old;

- up to 456 UAH – for people aged 75 to 80 years;

- up to 300 UAH – for people aged 70 to 75 years, within the specified amount (10,340.35 UAH).

The monthly compensation payment to persons who have reached the specified age (70, 75, or 80 years) is established and paid from the date of reaching the specified age, regardless of the type of pension, the law under which the pension was assigned, length of insurance record, and employment status.

From March 1, 2026, if when calculating the above-mentioned compensation payment the total amount of pension payments for persons:

- who have turned 80 years old, receive a pension assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," and have an insurance record of 20/25 years, does not reach 4,213 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations;

- aged 70 to 80 years, who receive a pension assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," and have an insurance record of 30/35 years, does not reach 4,050 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations;

- under 70 years old, who have an insurance record of 30/35 years and receive pensions assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," does not reach 3,725 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations.

Additionally, the PFU notes that if persons aged 70 years and older have an insurance record of less than 35 years for men and less than 30 years for women, the pension supplement is established proportionally to the available insurance record, based on the amount of 4,050 UAH. At the same time, the pension payment amount for persons with an insurance record of at least 25 years for men and at least 20 years for women among those aged 80 years and older cannot be less than 4,213 UAH, and for persons aged 75 to 80 years cannot be less than 4,050 UAH.

Such supplements are calculated by the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically, without the need for the specified persons to apply to the Pension Fund.

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