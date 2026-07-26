  1. Society

Up to 570 UAH per month: which pensioners the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically pays extra money to

10:37, 26 July 2026 193
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
A monthly compensation payment to persons who have reached the age of 70, 75, or 80 is established and paid from the date of reaching the specified age.
Up to 570 UAH per month: which pensioners the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically pays extra money to
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

For persons aged 70 years and older, whose monthly pension payments including supplements, increases, additional pensions, targeted financial assistance, indexation amounts, monthly compensation in case of loss of a breadwinner due to the Chernobyl disaster, and other pension supplements established by law do not reach the average wage (income) in Ukraine, from which insurance contributions were paid and which is taken into account for pension calculation for 2020 (10,340.35 UAH), a monthly compensation payment is established. This was reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Payment amounts:

- up to 570 UAH – for people over 80 years old;

- up to 456 UAH – for people aged 75 to 80 years;

- up to 300 UAH – for people aged 70 to 75 years, within the specified amount (10,340.35 UAH).

The monthly compensation payment to persons who have reached the specified age (70, 75, or 80 years) is established and paid from the date of reaching the specified age, regardless of the type of pension, the law under which the pension was assigned, length of insurance record, and employment status.

From March 1, 2026, if when calculating the above-mentioned compensation payment the total amount of pension payments for persons:

- who have turned 80 years old, receive a pension assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," and have an insurance record of 20/25 years, does not reach 4,213 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations;

- aged 70 to 80 years, who receive a pension assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," and have an insurance record of 30/35 years, does not reach 4,050 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations;

- under 70 years old, who have an insurance record of 30/35 years and receive pensions assigned according to the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," does not reach 3,725 UAH, such persons are granted a pension supplement in the amount lacking to reach the specified amount, which is taken into account during further recalculations.

Additionally, the PFU notes that if persons aged 70 years and older have an insurance record of less than 35 years for men and less than 30 years for women, the pension supplement is established proportionally to the available insurance record, based on the amount of 4,050 UAH. At the same time, the pension payment amount for persons with an insurance record of at least 25 years for men and at least 20 years for women among those aged 80 years and older cannot be less than 4,213 UAH, and for persons aged 75 to 80 years cannot be less than 4,050 UAH.

Such supplements are calculated by the Pension Fund of Ukraine automatically, without the need for the specified persons to apply to the Pension Fund.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 7k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 10k
A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

A Woman Was Evicted from an Apartment by the Supreme Court's Decision and Then Ordered to Pay over 16 Thousand UAH of Water Debt

18:50, 23 July 2026 17k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 8k
The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

The Supreme Court recognized the unlawful application of reducing coefficients to military pensions

09:42, 24 July 2026 12k
Man Demanded to Be Removed from Military Registration Citing Failure to Obtain a Military Specialty by Age 40: What the Court Decided

Man Demanded to Be Removed from Military Registration Citing Failure to Obtain a Military Specialty by Age 40: What the Court Decided

17:55, 25 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Inheritance or Criminal Case: Why You Cannot Withdraw Money from a Deceased Relative's Card

Many mistakenly believe that if they know the PIN code or have the card in hand, they can freely withdraw funds.

Resolution 821 is not yet in effect: The Supreme Court opened cassation but preserved pensioners' right to payments

Resolution 821 remains invalid: The Supreme Court opened cassation to form a legal position for the first time regarding the Government's authority to postpone pension payments based on court decisions.

Fine for a Crack on the Windshield or Non-Working Parking Lights: How a Driver Can Win a Court Case Against the Patrol Police

Received a fine for unpaid parking or a crack on the windshield: courts are increasingly strict about the quality of the evidentiary base of the patrol police and parking inspectors

Buying an Apartment in 2026, Documents and Mistakes: What Risks Await the Buyer

Martial law has created new risks that previously hardly existed: damage to housing due to hostilities, restrictions on certain territories, fraudulent schemes with documents, as well as disputes over ownership rights.

Ukraine will need almost 15 million workers in 10 years — which sectors expect the biggest shortages

Ukraine is seeking a balance between overcoming the labor shortage, protecting the domestic labor market, and controlling migration processes.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]