Why You May Be Denied an International Passport: List of Reasons from the State Migration Service

The State Migration Service warned in which cases Ukrainians will not be issued an international passport.

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The territorial unit of the State Migration Service (SMS) or a foreign diplomatic institution has the right to refuse the applicant in processing or issuing a passport for traveling abroad in certain cases. This was reminded by the migration service.

Among them:

- the person is not a citizen of Ukraine;

- the person applying for the passport for traveling abroad is under 16 years old, or their legal representatives or authorized person do not have documentary confirmation of authority to obtain the passport for traveling abroad;

- the person has already received two passports for traveling abroad that are valid on the day of application;

- the applicant submitted incomplete documents and information necessary for processing and issuing the passport for traveling abroad;

- data obtained from departmental information systems, Register databases, card indexes do not confirm the information provided by the applicant.

The decision to refuse processing or issuing a passport for traveling abroad, which is communicated to the applicant in the manner and within the time limits established by law, specifies the grounds for refusal.

If the application form is submitted through an authorized entity, the territorial body or unit of the SMS sends a written notification of the decision to the authorized entity for further delivery to the applicant.

The applicant has the right to reapply to the territorial body or unit of the SMS or foreign diplomatic institution or authorized entity in case of changes or elimination of the circumstances due to which the refusal was made.

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