Enemy launched a missile strike on Kyiv: fires broke out in three districts

Fires broke out in the Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts.

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On the night of July 26, Russia launched a missile strike on Kyiv. Fires broke out in the Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomianskyi districts due to the shelling. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that in the Desnianskyi district, a warehouse burned down, as well as 10 cars and a truck in a parking lot.

“In Shevchenkivskyi, a 4-story evacuated building was on fire, and in Solomianskyi, a fire and destruction occurred in a non-residential premises. All fires have been extinguished,” the report says.

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